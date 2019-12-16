Hong Kong’s freshman councilors get a crash course: City Gov 101

A tiny woman in a pink knit cap and red jacket hobbles over to Fergus Leung, her newly elected district councilor, as he greets constituents outside the towering Kwun Lung public housing complex on western Hong Kong Island.

“Where have all the orange rubbish bins gone?” she asks. Mr. Leung explains that Hong Kong police took away the bins, fearing protesters might use them to block roads, and replaced them with plastic bags. The woman looks dismayed. The orange bins had ashtrays. Without them, cigarette butts now scatter the sidewalks.

“The streets … are a bit dirty,” Mr. Leung admits, bespectacled and wearing a white button-down shirt. “I’ll write to the Hygiene Department.”

It’s been less than a week since the 22-year-old University of Hong Kong student leader and pro-democracy protester defied the odds, defeated a pro-Beijing incumbent, and won the local district seat. Indeed, his term doesn’t officially start until Jan. 1. But Mr. Leung is in high demand.

“It’s quite overwhelming,” says Mr. Leung, already immersed in issues of rent hikes, public housing access, and illegal parking. Living in a student dorm on the nearby campus, where he’ll graduate with a biomedical science degree in May, Mr. Leung is still somewhat amazed he won the seat held by the opposition since 2007.

“It’s really a big surprise for me,” he says.

Considered a referendum on Hong Kong’s political crisis, the Nov. 24 elections saw a record turnout that produced a stunning defeat for the pro-Beijing camp and a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates, who captured about 85% of 452 seats and took over 17 of the 18 district councils. Although the councils are advisory bodies, they offer democrats a platform for broadening their agenda and voter base, and a springboard to groom candidates for higher office.

But now it is up to Mr. Leung and other councilors-elect – many of them in public office for the first time – to translate the pro-democracy camp’s unprecedented win into long-term political gains by getting things done at the grassroots.

Mr. Leung first was drawn to politics in high school, when he took part in Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement and saw police use tear gas against non-violent protesters. This past summer, he researched a District Council bid and learned that no other democratic candidate planned to seek the Kwun Lung position, considered a pro-Beijing stronghold. He decided to run in August.

“I have a lot of work to do,” he says. “You first have to win their trust, but it’s not easy.”

Uphill battle?

During morning rush hour, a week later, Mr. Leung is back in Kwun Lung, tracking a slew of constituent issues – from families stuck in tiny apartments to workers who need better bus service. “I would say it’s quite mind-blowing,” says Mr. Leung, who says he is gaining a deeper understanding of many real-world problems for the first time as he advocates for individual cases with the government.

Residents, many of whom are elderly and lower-income, seem to appreciate Mr. Leung’s earnestness – if not his democratic activism. But midway through the morning, a pro-Beijing resident walks up and denounces him in Cantonese slang: “Kill people, burn houses, and wear the golden belt!” the man says – loudly repeating the phrase for emphasis.

“I know, I know,” Mr. Leung replies in Cantonese. The saying is an attack on the protesters, and means roughly “do whatever you want without any consequences,” he says.

“This gentleman is a very loyal supporter of the DAB,” Mr. Leung explains, referring to the flagship pro-Beijing party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. The DAB ran 181 candidates in the District Council election, and – in its biggest defeat – all but 21 of them lost, including Mr. Leung’s opponent.

“This election brought a lot of trauma to those government supporters” who oppose the protests and believed they were in the majority, Mr. Leung says.

Nevertheless, pro-Beijing forces remain a power to contend with at the grassroots. For example, after its election drubbing, the DAB announced it would continue to pay its District Council members who were voted out of office, to prepare for a comeback in the next election four years from now.