Hong Kong gears up for its first metaverse ETF
Hong Kong’s first metaverse-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the CSOP Metaverse Concept ETF, is scheduled to be listed on Feb. 21 on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, according to a CSOP Asset Management disclosure document.
Fast facts
The metaverse ETF will invest at least 70% of its net asset value in securities companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, or traded on U.S. over-the-counter markets, and are directly or indirectly involved with the metaverse business.
The ETF portfolio’s top 10 holdings are global technology companies and chip makers Meta, Roblox, Nvidia, Unity, Apple, Snap, AMD, Qualcomm, Sony and Tencent, Shanghai-based state-media subsidiary Yicai reported.
The fund focuses on four key areas — metaverse infrastructure, construction technology, applications and content.
During the initial offer period, the ETF issue price will be set at approximately US$1 (HK$7.8).
Metaverse ETFs have been popping up since last year, with South Korea launching Asia’s first four metaverse ETFs, which raised $100 million in just two weeks after their launch.
Morgan Stanley predicts the value of the metaverse could reach a market value of US$8 trillion in China alone.
