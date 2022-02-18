Hong Kong gears up for its first metaverse ETF

TipRanks

After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi