Hong Kong Gives HK$120 Billion Fiscal Boost to Economic Recovery
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong gave consumers a boost with spending vouchers and loans for the unemployed, while hitting investors with a planned tax hike on stock trading.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan outlined HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) of fiscal support in his budget Wednesday to spur consumption and ease joblessness in an economy that’s slowly recovering after two years of recession. To boost revenue, he proposed raising the stamp duty on trading to 0.13% from 0.1%, sparking a selloff in equities.
Chan said the focus of the budget is on stabilizing an economy hit by political and social unrest in 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic last year. After a record contraction of 6.1% last year, the economy will grow in a range of 3.5%-5.5% in 2021, he said.
At the same time, Chan is seeking to rein in the budget deficit by raising revenue. The deficit is expected to narrow from a record of about HK$260 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31 to HK$101.6 billion in the coming year -- or 3.6% of gross domestic product.
That compares with a deficit target of 2.2% for financial rival Singapore and a global average of 8.5% in 2021, according to International Monetary Fund projections.
The consumption vouchers should help stimulate spending, benefiting restaurants, retailers and tourism businesses knocked by virus shutdowns last year. Retail sales in the city have plummeted and unemployment surged to the highest in more than 16 years.
However, spending coupons can be “inefficient and an ineffective tool during Covid,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. Administration costs would be higher compared with cash handouts, she said.
The government announced almost HK$320 billion in virus stimulus last year to support industries and the economy, centered on a HK$10,000 cash handout to residents and a wage subsidy program to stem job losses.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
Long-term scarring in Hong Kong’s economy is a major risk without effective support for hard-hit sectors -- a situation the government intends to address in its budget for next fiscal year.
High-frequency data show the economy is starting to look up at last. New cases of Covid-19 have continued to retreat, and a vaccination programwill start Friday
-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economist
Click here for the full report
The announcement on the planned trading-tax hike sent Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index down as much as 3.6% at 3:30 p.m. local time, led by a drop of as much as 12% in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.
Read More: Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels Stocks
Other highlights of the budget speech:
Tax rebates provided with a cap of HK$10,000Loan guarantees for unemployed capped at HK$80,000 per person. The government will set aside HK$15 billion for the program; loans will carry 1% interest, with applicants given a moratorium on repayments for first yearConsumption vouchers to cost about HK$36 billionHK$1 billion of subsidies for older buildingsSeries of measures to support tourism, including HK$765 million to the Hong Kong Tourism Board to revive the industryHK$6.6 billion to create about 30,000 “time-limited jobs” for a period of up to 12 monthsLand sale program for coming year totals 15 residential and three commercial sitesHK$500 million to enhance facilities in country parks, including lookout points, treetop adventure and glamping sites, improving toilet facilitiesRegistration tax for private cars increased by 15% and the vehicle license fee raised by 30%
(Updates with additional details.)
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.