Hong Kong insurers bank on technology to detect fraudulent claims in one corner of US$75 billion industry

Hong Kong insurers are strengthening their efforts to stamp out fraudulent claims involving critical illness policies following a rise in such cases in one small corner of the city's US$74.7 billion industry.

The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, which represents 138 insurance providers, will expand its Insurance Fraud Prevention Claims Database to cover these policies, relying on artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to detect anomalies.

The database introduced in 2018 currently covers motor vehicle, health and personal accident policies. The system allows its members to upload policy and claims information, personal data and other third party data. The AI analyses the input to arrive at a score of how confident a claim could be fraudulent, and alert members accordingly.

"It is now the time to add critical illness policies to the database in light of the recent scams," Selina Lau Pui-ling, the federation's chief executive, said in an interview. About 15 per cent of claims are paid out to fraudsters annually, she added, citing global incidences.

Selina Lau, chief executive of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption said false claims have increased in recent years, after arresting four people last month from a syndicate that duped an unidentified insurer into paying out HK$26 million (US$3.34 million) on four critical illness policies.

The fraudulent claims involved a similar pattern or modus operandi. The syndicate had arranged for a healthy person to purchase a critical illness policy, and 18 months later used a look-alike cancer patient to undergo medical check-ups and claim for related expenses and compensation under the policies.

Cancer, stroke and heart attack are the three major critical illnesses that make up over 80 per cent of claims for females and over 70 per cent for males in major markets in Asia, according to Gen Re's Dread Disease survey published in May 2019.

"Given the need to strike a balance between operational efficiency and customer experience, we urge the industry to speed up adoption of artificial intelligence and data analytics to detect suspicious transactions," the Insurance Authority said in an email response.

Other international markets such as France and Singapore also maintain databases using AI to detect frauds, Lau said in the interiew. "Insurance fraud is a universal problem faced by the industry globally."

The insurance federation leads and advises the industry on measures to prevent and combat insurance-related fraud. It refers cases to the Commercial Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police for investigation.

Hong Kong insurers paid out HK$5.55 billion in gross claims on medical policies in the first half of 2021 under the direct business segment, according to Insurance Authority, the market regulator. That is a 21 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier.

The city's insurance industry grew 2.5 per cent to HK$581.3 billion in terms of total gross premiums in 2020, official figures showed.

