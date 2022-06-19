Hong Kong Interbank Rate Posts Biggest Weekly Jump in Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark borrowing costs jumped the most in over two years last week, as liquidity shrank after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike.

The three-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, or Hibor, rose 37 basis points to 1.29% to log its biggest weekly increase since March 2020. The move came on the heels of intervention from the monetary authority to defend the currency peg.

The decline in liquidity may compound the impact of higher borrowing costs after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority increased its base rate by 75 basis points to 2% on Thursday following the US rate hike. Monetary policy in the financial hub moves in lockstep with the US given the local dollar’s peg to the greenback.

“Hong Kong dollar liquidity is getting tighter after several rounds of money outflows,” said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Hence, the Hibor is getting more sensitive to the US short term,” he said, adding that the three-month Hibor may climb past 3% by year-end.

One-month Hibor, the key reference for mortgages rate, surged 33 basis points last week to 0.60%.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$12.8 billion ($1.6 billion) of the local dollar on Friday after adding HK$25.6 billion on Wednesday, the largest one-day purchase since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 2003. The HKMA’s recent intervention has shrunk the aggregate balance, a measure of interbank liquidity, to HK$267.9 billion from a record-high of HK$461.8 billion in January 2021.

The HKMA may accelerate purchases of the local currency until the city’s interest rates approach the US level, Sing Tao Daily reported, citing Chief Executive Eddie Yue.

Even so, it’s worth noting that the aggregate balance remains relatively high and Hibor is still low by historical standards.

The HKMA had to intervene more strongly on the widening of US-HK rate differentials and after dividend payments drove outflows, said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging market strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. “Hibor is likely still at the beginning of its climb.”

