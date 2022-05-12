Hong Kong Intervenes to Defend Dollar for First Time Since 2019

Tania Chen and Sydney Maki
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong intervened to defend its currency for the first time since 2019, putting further upward pressure on interest rates in an economy already reeling from strict pandemic border controls and a shaky property market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Capital outflows fueled by rising interest rates in the US sent the Hong Kong dollar to the weak end of its 7.75-to-7.85 per greenback trading range late Wednesday. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought about HK$1.59 billion to prop up the currency, which was still trading at the weak end as of 8:36 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Further intervention will drain liquidity from Hong Kong’s financial system, driving up borrowing costs at a time when the local economy is contracting under the weight of some of the world’s strictest Covid-containment measures. Rising interest rates also pose a threat to Hong Kong’s property market, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saying earlier this year that home prices in the world’s least affordable market may slump 20% by 2025.

The move comes as central banks from India to Taiwan act to defend currencies buffeted by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. While some commentators have called on Hong Kong to abandon its dollar peg, there’s little sign that authorities plan to change a system that has survived multiple speculative attacks since 1983 and helped turn the city into one of the world’s most important financial centers.

Selling of the local dollar has intensified in recent months as a hawkish Fed boosted the US currency, while pandemic restrictions in the former British colony have damped its growth outlook. The testing of the band’s limit on Wednesday came around the same time as faster-than-expected US inflation data sent the greenback briefly up and Treasury yields surging. While gauges of the US dollar and longer-maturity Treasury yields subsequently retreated, Hong Kong’s currency continues to hover right near the band’s edge.

Read More: Hong Kong Dollar’s Slide Means Intervention Coming, Analysts Say

The Hong Kong dollar has weakened about 0.7% this year, with some of the declines coming as Fed rate hikes widened the funding rate gap between the US and the special administrative region, prompting traders to borrow the currency in the interbank market and sell it versus the higher-yielding greenback. The premium of the three-month US interbank rate, known as Libor, over Hong Kong’s equivalent, Hibor, expanded to the widest since 2019 in April.

The Hong Kong dollar will remain under pressure as US yields climb on rate-hike bets, said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ruble Surpasses Brazil’s Real as Year’s Best-Performing Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Capital controls imposed by Russia have turned the ruble into the world’s best performing currency this year, though not many people can pocket a profit on the rally.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas To

  • Elon Musk’s Belated Disclosure of Twitter Stake Triggers Regulators’ Probes

    The SEC is investigating the Tesla CEO for tardy notification after he bought 5% of Twitter’s stock, say people familiar with matter. The FTC has a separate probe under way of purchase reporting.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks S

  • Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less clear

    Walt Disney Co's quarterly results show a path for signing up a quarter billion subscribers: international expansion. Disney's streaming gains surpassed Wall Street's estimates for the company's marquee Disney+ video service, but the costs of the business left some investors and analysts unimpressed. The stock fell 3% to $102 a share after the company reported its second quarter results Wednesday, reflecting a new skepticism about the streaming business in the wake of Netflix's recent stumbles.

  • LA to Restrict Lawn Watering as California Drought Tightens Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles, the nation’s second-biggest city, will order its 4 million residents to water their lawns no more than two days a week from three, as a drought tightens its grip on California.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

    Twitter Inc shares have plunged to their lowest level since the social media company agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk for $44 billion on April 25, raising questions over whether the world's richest person will try to renegotiate the deal. On Tuesday, the implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75. News that Musk would lift a ban on former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, while significant politically, did not move the stock.

  • Tesla’s India fans are worried about Elon Musk’s waning interest in their country

    Elon Musk yesterday (May 9) tweeted about his 2007 Taj Mahal visit but that didn’t enthuse Tesla’s Indian fans much. They had other things to worry about. That includes the unending wait for the launch of the company’s car in India, the reported relocation of key personnel to other geographies, and an apparent tapering of the world’s richest man’s interest in their country.

  • Bitcoin Slips Below $29,000. What It Means for Investors

    While market leader Bitcoin fell by around 8% in 24 hours, some top altcoins were down even further. Last year's crypto darling, Solana (SOL) was down over 30% at time of writing, taking it to a drop of almost 75% since the start of the year. The biggest factor weighing on crypto prices is the impact of economic tightening measures designed to reduce inflation.

  • Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans after Musk says Trump’s would be lifted

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he does not believe there should be permanent bans on the platform, with limited exceptions, after Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Trump following the completion of his acquisition. “Musk says @jack agrees with him that there shouldn’t be permanent bans on individual…

  • Instacart Files Confidentially for an IPO That Could Happen This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc., the largest online grocery delivery platform in the US, said it confidentially filed documents for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueThe

  • Colombia Candidate Gutierrez Warns of ‘Excessive’ Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez warned that interest rates that are set too high hurt economic growth. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gains While Tech Lags Behind: Markets Wrap“Excessive interest rates p

  • Boeing Shares Rise as CFO Points to Signs of Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. would consider selling stock to repair its balance sheet if its battered shares recover and the company hits milestones like finally restarting 787 Dreamliner deliveries, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot

  • AAP Touts American Water Works, Digital Realty Trust

    American Water Works is the largest publicly-traded water utility, and Digital Realty is a data-center REIT.

  • Bolsonaro Replaces Energy Chief After Brazil Fuel Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced his Energy Minister just days after state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA ignored his plea to not raise fuel prices, which has become a major political issue ahead of his re-election bid in October.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says

  • G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader

    The selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong is a source of grave concern and underscores wider worries about fundamental freedoms there, a Group of Seven statement said on Monday, prompting a rebuke from China. Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval. The rest of the city's 7.4 million people had little say in choosing their leader, despite China's promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

  • Roblox Misses Revenue Estimates on Slowing Post-Pandemic Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., a video game platform aimed at preteens and teenagers, reported bookings that declined from a year ago and missed analysts’ estimates, continuing a trend that saw the time players spent on the platform growing slower than during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks S

  • Carvana Cannot Get Out of Reverse

    Online auto retailer Carvana has been in a downtrend and now a sell side firm downgraded the stock to hold with a $40 price target which may be optimistic according to the charts. Let's check. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we can see that prices are weak.

  • Goldman Joins Calls to Unleash More Rate Hikes in Emerging Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawkish expectations in Asia’s emerging markets are piling up as traders become increasingly convinced that central banks in the region can’t ignore the threat of domestic inflation any longer. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD S

  • Ex-Goldman Partner’s Testimony Sought in Investor Suit Over 1MDB

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investors are seeking sworn testimony from a former partner at the bank as part of a class action lawsuit accusing the bank and its top management of making misleading statements about the 1MDB scandal.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data:

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the