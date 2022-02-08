Hong Kong to introduce vaccine pass in strictest Covid curbs to date
- Carrie LamChief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says a vaccine pass system will enter into force on February 24, with people required to show proof of vaccination to enter various public places including restaurants, shopping malls and schools. Lam announces gatherings in private premises will now be limited to two families -- the first time Hong Kong has applied restrictions to homes.