Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for pro-democracy protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being found guilty of unauthorised assembly.

Mr Lai was one of several activists in court on Friday who were earlier found guilty of charges relating to large pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.

The 73-year-old founder of Apple Daily is a fierce critic of Beijing.

The verdict comes as the mainland is increasingly cracking down on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms.

Several other activists were sentenced on Friday for participating in two demonstrations, on 18 August and 31 August 2019.

They include veteran campaigner Martin Lee, 82, and lawyer Margaret Ng, 73, whose sentences were suspended.

Earlier this week, Mr Lai's Apple Daily newspaper published a handwritten letter by him, sent from prison, which read: "It is our responsibility as journalists to seek justice. As long as we are not blinded by unjust temptations, as long as we do not let evil get its way through us, we are fulfilling our responsibility."

Mr Lai was sentenced to 12 months for the 18 August demonstration and another eight months for 31 August. However, the judge ordered for the sentences to be served concurrently except for two months. Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan was also jailed for both demonstrations.

The tycoon faces another six charges - two of which were imposed under the country's new National Security Law, which can carry a maximum term of life in prison. It is possible that prosecutors could file further charges against him.

The law, implemented in Hong Kong by China last year, criminalises secession and subversion. Earlier this month, Beijing overhauled the territory's electoral rules to ensure more loyalty to the mainland.

Pro-democracy activists including former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan (C) rally at the courthouse - 16 April
Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan speaks to pro-democracy activists at the courthouse prior to the sentencing

Thumbs-up from the audience

By Grace Tsoi, BBC News, Hong Kong

Some of the most long-standing and well-known activists were in the dock today. Except Jimmy Lai, all of them were elected legislators.

At 82, Martin Lee was the oldest defendant. Often called as the "father of democracy" in Hong Kong, he is also the most senior barrister in the city.

The court was filled with their families, friends and supporters. Before the hearing started, some in the audience stood up, waved to the defendants and gave them a thumbs-up.

Jimmy Lai appeared to be calm during sentencing, even though he had been charged with two additional charges earlier today.

But one of the most striking parts of the hearing came in the speech delivered by Margaret Ng, a barrister who served as a lawmaker representing the legal profession for nearly two decades, after discharging her lawyer during mitigation.

Adapting a quote from Thomas More who was executed by King Henry VIII, she said: "I stand the law's good servant but the people's first. For the law must serve the people, not the people the law."

There was a round of applause from the audience after her speech.

During sentencing, the judge said: "Actions have consequences for everyone irrespective of who they are."

Five of the defendants have to be sent to jail as they didn't get suspended sentences. When they left the dock, many in the audience waved and cried out, "Stay strong!"

What have they been sentenced for?

The sentencing is part of a series of trials all relating to the large-scale pro-democracy protests two years ago.

In 2019, protests culminated in the most tense wave of demonstrations in years, often ending in widespread violence between police and activists.

Pro-Beijing demonstrators celebrate the sentences
Pro-Beijing supporters have been celebrating the sentences

The pro-democracy campaigners were already found guilty of unauthorised assembly earlier this month.

Their defence team had argued that freedom of assembly is protected under Hong Kong's constitution, and that authorities had approved a demonstration which only then grew into the unauthorised march.

The prosecution argued that freedom of assembly - while granted in the constitution - was not absolute in Hong Kong.

The sentences

For 18 August

Jimmy Lai - 12 months

Lee Cheuk-yan - 12 months

Leung Kwok-hung - 18 months

Au Nok-hin - 10 months

Cyd Ho - 8 months

Martin Lee - 11 months, suspended

Albert Ho - one year, suspended

Margaret Ng - one year, suspended

Leung Yiu-chung - 8 months, suspended

For 31 August

Jimmy Lai - additional 2 months

Lee Cheuk-yan - additional 2 months

Yeung Sum - 8 months, suspended

source: South China Morning Post

Who is Jimmy Lai?

Mr Lai is one of the most prominent supporters of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement - and faces separate charges under Beijing's national security law.

Estimated to be worth more than $1bn (£766m), he made his initial fortune in the clothing industry and later ventured into media and founded Next Digital.

Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a well-read tabloid which is frequently critical of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese leadership.

In a local media landscape increasingly fearful of Beijing, Mr Lai has been a persistent thorn for China - both through his publications and writing.

It has seen him become a hero for many residents in Hong Kong but on the mainland he is viewed as a traitor who threatens Chinese national security.

Interviewed by the BBC before his arrest, he said he would not give in to intimidation.

"If they can induce fear in you, that's the cheapest way to control you and the most effective way and they know it. The only way to defeat the way of intimidation is to face up to fear and don't let it frighten you."

Who are the others?

Martin Lee, the veteran of Hong Kong's struggle for more political rights, is the founding chairman of the Democratic Party.

Known as the father of Hong Kong democracy, he said in 2020 he was "very much relieved" by his arrest.

Martin Lee at court - 16 April
Martin Lee was the most senior defendant

"For so many years, so many months, so many good youngsters were arrested and charged, while I was not arrested. I feel sorry about it," he added.

Many of the others had been at the heart of the pro-democracy struggle for years dating back to the Umbrella Movement in 2014 and even further.

Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair", was a member of the city's parliament, the Legislative Council (LegCo) and even once tried to run as chief executive, the territory's highest office.

Margaret Ng was a key figure in the Civic Party, another opposition group pitted against Beijing's rising influence and also served several years in LegCo.

What's the background to this?

Britain handed back Hong Kong to China in 1997, and the Basic Law was created under the handover agreement under the "one country, two systems" principle.

This is supposed to protect certain freedoms for Hong Kong: freedom of assembly and speech, an independent judiciary and some democratic rights - freedoms that no other part of mainland China has.

But fears that this model was being eroded led to huge pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some protests turned violent and in 2020, China introduced a controversial national security law in the territory, criminalising secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces with the maximum sentence life in prison.

Beijing said the law would target "sedition" and bring stability. Since the law has been enacted in June, around 100 people have been arrested, including Mr Lai.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison while nine other activists received jail time or suspended sentences on Friday for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Senior barrister Martin Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was given an 11-month suspended sentence. It was the first time that Lai, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democratic activists, who has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial, received a prison sentence.

  • Riksbank Says Sweden Could Have a Digital Central Bank Currency in 5 Years: Report

    Riksbank Governor Ingves revealed a timeline on Thursday, for the adoption of a CBDC, the e-krona, explaining the country is entering a post cash era.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 12 months in prison

    Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 12 months on Friday along with four other veteran democracy activists for helping to lead one of the city's biggest-ever protests. Organisers say 1.7 million people – almost one quarter of Hong Kong's population – turned out for a huge rally that formed the backbone of demonstrations that wracked the city throughout 2019. Mr Lai was among nine of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy campaigners found guilty of organising and participating in the rally. Many of them have spent decades advocating non-violence in their ultimately fruitless campaign for universal suffrage. Mr Lai, 73, was sentenced to 12 months in prison while four other campaigners were jailed for between eight and 18 months. Among the other defendants were Martin Lee, 82, a respected barrister known as the "father of democracy" in Hong Kong, who was once chosen by Beijing to help write the city's mini-constitution. They also include Margaret Ng, a 73-year-old barrister and former opposition lawmaker. Mr Lee and Ms Ng were also given prison terms, but their sentences were suspended. Mr Lai was brought to the court from custody, where he was being held after arrest under Beijing's new national security law. Seven of the defendants who had earlier pleaded not guilty submitted their mitigation on Friday morning.

  • Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

    The teacher was found dead in a mobile home in Alamance County believed to be a cartel drug stash house.

  • China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods

    China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

  • Mads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

    Yet another movie franchise is about to go Mads. Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, Deadline reported on Thursday. He'll be starring opposite Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently landed the role of the female lead, as well as, of course, Harrison Ford himself. Details about Mikkelsen's character in the movie weren't revealed — though fans were quick to speculate he could be the antagonist — and it still isn't clear what the overall plot of the sequel is. James Mangold is directing the new Indy installment, though, with Steven Spielberg only producing this time. This is, of course, just the latest big movie series that Mikkelsen can add to his resume after previously having roles in Star Wars, James Bond, and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and he's also set to replace Johnny Depp in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. Just think of Mikkelsen as Thanos, making his way through Hollywood and collecting every major film series into some sort of casting Infinity Gauntlet. And like Thanos, his eventual appearance in every ongoing movie franchise may well be inevitable. More stories from theweek.comHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planKevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

  • Document reveals details of dramatic Pence call during Capitol riot

    400 suspects in at least 45 states are facing charges for the January 6 attack on the Capitol building.

  • Asian shares rise as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

    Asian shares advanced Friday after China reported its economy expanded at an 18% annual pace in the first quarter of the year. Jubilance over positive Chinese and U.S. economic data and another record high on Wall Street was tempered by caution over coronavirus outbreaks in the region, where rollouts of the vaccine have lagged. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% to finish at 29,683.37.

  • "We are talking to China about talking": John Kerry's long road ahead on climate

    Yes, special climate envoy John Kerry's really in China and no, don't look for a huge breakthrough between the world's two largest carbon-emitting nations.Driving the news: The State Department yesterday announced Kerry's visit this week, confirming plans that began emerging Saturday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: State's announcement went far beyond logistics. Their comments and an interview Kerry did in the Wall Street Journal were notable for tough talk and seemingly setting expectations low."We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis," a State Department spokesperson said.The spokesperson, citing Kerry's prior talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, said the trip is " intended only to continue these important discussions.""We are talking to China about talking," Kerry told the WSJ. "We need...to have China at the table in order to be able to resolve this challenge.”Why it matters: Kerry's the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, and the trip comes amid deep divisions on trade, security, human rights and more.The multiday meetings come just ahead of a major White House climate summit April 22-23 (China is invited) aimed at jump-starting more aggressive global efforts to stem emissions.China's greenhouse gas output is by far the world's largest, so efforts to press for stronger steps are key to keeping the Paris climate agreement goals at all viable.The big picture: The New York Times sums it up..."Mr. Kerry’s visit to China underscores the Biden administration’s intent to cooperate with China on shared challenges, including climate, the coronavirus and nuclear proliferation even as the countries are locked in an increasingly fraught political, technological and military competition."What we're watching: That's whether the two nations will offer any new bilateral commitments.A separate WSJ story, citing a source familiar with the talks, said Kerry and Xie will discuss "creating a new formal mechanism for bilateral engagement" and helping developing nations curb emissions. Catch up fast: China last year committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and having its emissions peak before 2030.But how that might actually happen remains quite vague.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Planet, NASA, universities team up to build satellites that monitor methane, carbon emissions

    A new era in monitoring compliance of environmental regulations is quickly approaching, signaled in part by plans announced Thursday to deploy a network of satellites that can pinpoint sources of of methane and carbon dioxide emissions. Why it matters: The new nonprofit, known as Carbon Mapper, aims to launch its first satellite in 2023 that can detect methane super-emitters and track carbon emissions. If successful, it could transform the way policymakers regulate greenhouse gas emissions and also generate a wealth of data for public use.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Carbon Mapper — which combines the skills of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and satellite firm Planet with the state of California, two universities in Arizona, a foundation and an environmental think tank — has raised $100 million for its first two satellites, planned for launch in 2023. A second phase, consisting of a constellation of satellites, is in the design stages for launch in 2025.When combined with efforts by the environmental group EDF to launch its own methane-tracking satellite, the development signals the move toward real-time emissions monitoring. The new consortium represents a potential leap forward in the long-running effort to hold polluters accountable. The intrigue: Depending on whether these efforts are successful, regulators may be able to know, in near real-time, how well a company, state or nation is living up to its climate commitments. This venture could bolster support for emissions reduction programs, from the consumer level in the form of certification programs for things like lower emissions natural gas, to the international arena, where nations could independently monitor the emissions from other countries. Details: The space-based effort, which would be complemented by image processing on the ground and an open data portal for the public, would be supplemented in California by aircraft monitoring to gather additional information on pollution sources, Carbon Mapper said in a press release. Of note: A space-based system is particularly well-suited to monitoring methane emissions hot spots, also known as "super emitters."Methane is a far more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide in when measured on short timescales, and research has shown that a relatively small number of natural gas facilities, including drilling sites and pipelines, can be large sources of emissions. In addition, these hot spots can vary in time and place, depending on a facility's operations. That makes spotting them difficult unless there is continuous monitoring from above.What they're saying: "We're providing the zoom lens to find these point source methane and CO2 emissions and quantify them, and to get them in the hands of operators within 24 hours, so that they can take rapid action," said Planet co-founder and chief strategy officer Robbie Schingler in an interview. What to watch: The new initiative gives California, which is seeking to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, a powerful new tool to cut methane emissions. Flashback: The state saw a massive methane leak at the Aliso Canyon facility in southern California beginning in 2015, which emitted roughly 109,000 metric tons of methane.Context: The participation of Planet, which operates the largest Earth observing fleet of imaging satellites, many of which are no bigger than a shoebox, and NASA JPL, adds a level of technical expertise that will allow the satellites to not only map carbon and methane emissions, but also gather other data that will be useful for scientists, the public and businesses. By the numbers: Carbon Mapper itself is privately funded via Bloomberg Philanthropies, High Tide Foundation, the Grantham Foundation for Protection of the Environment, the University of Arizona and other donors. Yes, but: While $100 million has been raised so far, future funding would be needed and technological hurdles overcome to achieve the full goals of the effort. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China's economy chalks up record growth

    China’s economy grew by more than 18pc in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period of 2020, chalking up its strongest annual growth since quarterly records began in 1992. The startling number shows the world’s second largest economy rebounding from the lockdown in the opening months of last year as it reacted to the initial outbreak of Covid 19 with tough measures that shocked the globe. Retail sales are up by more than one-third as consumers unleash pent-up enthusiasm on reopened shops. Exports surged by almost 40pc as international demand recovers and industry and construction grew by just shy of a quarter. China had already regained its pre-Covid level of GDP by the end of last year, and the strong figure for first-quarter growth reflects the damage caused by the pandemic 12 months earlier, rather than a sustained rate of expansion now.

  • European stocks set for fresh records as Chinese data cheer investors

    European stocks are climbing after China follows strong U.S. growth with blowout data of its own. The Stoxx 600 and German DAX are headed for fresh record closes.

  • EU Commission urges Ireland to rethink hotel quarantine

    The European Commission urged Ireland on Friday to pursue less restrictive measures than the mandatory hotel quarantine regime introduced last month and sought clarifications as to why some fellow EU member states were subject to the rules. Ireland is the only one the EU's 27 countries that forces arrivals from certain countries to pay almost 2,000 euros each to quarantine for up to 14 days in a secure hotel and this week added Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg to its list of designated states that initially also included Austria. "The Commission has concerns regarding this measure in relation to the general principles of EU law, in particular proportionality and non-discrimination," the spokesman said.

  • Long Beach wants to help Biden house immigrant children. But are city leaders ready?

    In their rush to help unaccompanied immigrant children, some critics question whether Long Beach leaders understand what they are getting themselves into.

  • Tearful mother of trans son pleads with Texas lawmakers as they introduce bill criminalising parents who support transition

    The four bills have been deemed anti-trans and opposed by doctors

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • FedEx shooting: Eight killed in attack at facility in Indianapolis

    Suspected shooter is believed to have taken his own life

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Biden news – live: Russia threatens retaliation after president expels diplomats amid hacking row

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration updates below