Should You Like Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1955) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:1955) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hong Kong Johnson Holdings:

0.27 = HK$52m ÷ (HK$680m - HK$487m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Hong Kong Johnson Holdings has an ROCE of 27%.

View our latest analysis for Hong Kong Johnson Holdings

Does Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Hong Kong Johnson Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Commercial Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Hong Kong Johnson Holdings's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hong Kong Johnson Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1955 Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Hong Kong Johnson Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings has total assets of HK$680m and current liabilities of HK$487m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 72% of its total assets. Hong Kong Johnson Holdings boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.