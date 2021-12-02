Hong Kong to launch mobile 'health code' app ahead of China border opening

Community vaccination centre in Hong Kong
Jessie Pang
·2 min read

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities will launch a new "health code" mobile phone application next week that travellers to mainland China would be required to use as the city prepares for a partial reopening of the border with the rest of the country.

The app will be similar to one in China, storing a user's name, address and vaccination status, with a function to scan QR codes to enter restaurants and other venues. It also assigns infection risk to users based largely on their past check-ins.

Unlike China's app, Hong Kong's will not track a user's movement, the government said. Only Hong Kong residents who plan to cross the border are required to use the app, which will be available from Dec. 10.

"We will launch the app next week for the public to test and trial and facilitate the gradual reopening of the border," Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology, said in a news conference.

The global financial hub has followed Beijing's lead and implemented some of the world's strictest travel restrictions, hoping China, its main source of economic growth, would allow some cross-border movement.

Delegations from the two governments met in tech hub Shenzhen last week and noted "good progress", but city authorities also said in a statement Hong Kong needed to launch the new app and prepare boundary control points.

Cross-border travel resumption will initially be subject to a limited quota, the government said.

The Omicron coronavirus variant that surfaced last week and raised anxiety around the world has been discovered in mandatory testing of inbound travellers, but has not spilled over from Hong Kong's quarantine hotels into the wider community.

Despite barely any local cases this year and an environment virtually free of COVID-19, Hong Kong has maintained its mandatory hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most countries at the travellers' cost.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU unveils 300 billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

    The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The scheme, called Global Gateway, is to strengthen Europe's supply chains, boost EU trade and help fight climate change, focusing on digitalisation, health, climate and energy and transport sectors, as well as education and research. China launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to boost trade links with the rest of the world and has been spending heavily on the development of infrastructure in dozens of countries around the world.

  • Walmart accused woman of shoplifting; jury awards her $2.1M

    An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

  • They helped Chinese women, workers, the forgotten and dying. Then they disappeared

    The secret detentions of young feminists and labor activists underscore the impunity with which Beijing disappears those deemed a 'stability' threat.

  • Aztec altar with human ashes uncovered in Mexico City

    The 16th-Century altar was found near Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi, known for its mariachi singers.

  • U.S. has rock solid commitment to help Taiwan defend itself -official

    Threats and coercion by China towards Taiwan increase the need for the United States to help Taiwan maintain a credible self-defense, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia said on Thursday. Assistant Secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, speaking in Singapore during a visit to Southeast Asia, said the U.S. has a rock solid commitment to assist Taiwan.

  • Florida is full of snakes, alligators, sharks and iguanas. Which do you fear the most?

    Can there be anything worse than finding an iguana in your toilet?

  • US government agencies bought Chinese surveillance tech despite federal ban

    At least three U.S. federal agencies, including the military, have purchased China-made video surveillance equipment banned from use in the federal government. Purchasing records seen by TechCrunch and video surveillance news site IPVM show the agencies collectively spent thousands of dollars on purchasing video surveillance equipment manufactured by Lorex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dahua Technology. Dahua is one of several China-based companies banned from selling to the federal government under a 2019 defense spending law over fears that the technology could help the Chinese government conduct espionage.

  • Suncity says Macau gaming rooms shut, CEO resigns after arrest

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd said gaming rooms operated by a company owned by its former CEO and chairman, Alvin Chau, have been closed. Chau, who was arrested with 10 others on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, is also the founder of Macau's biggest junket operator which brings in high rollers to play at casinos. Suncity Group also confirmed in its statement issued late on Wednesday that Chau had resigned from all positions at the listed company, but did not announce a new CEO or chairman.

  • Space Force General: China, Russia 'catching up quickly to US'

    China and Russia have regularly attacked U.S. space-based assets, so far causing "reversible" damage, a Space Force official has said.

  • Alabama woman falsely arrested for shoplifting at Walmart awarded $2.1 million in damages

    An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

  • Dutch authorities say omicron found in cases dating back 11 days

    The omicron variant of COVID-19 was found in the Netherlands as early as Nov. 19, Dutch health officials confirmed Tuesday, according to Reuters. "We have found the omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23," the officials reportedly stated. "It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa," they added. The cases predate two flights from South Africa that carried passengers who...

  • China has tried to 'break' Australia economically, US official says

    The Biden administration's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said on Wednesday that China has tried "break" U.S. ally Australia through "dramatic economic warfare," Reuters reported."China's preference would have been to break Australia, to drive Australia to its knees," Campbell told an audience at the Lowy Institute, a think tank in Sydney. China has blocked a number of imports from Australia since mid-2020 in what is perceived to be...

  • StreamLive Integrates Blockchain Technology with Live Streaming

    Bringing users the combination of Live streaming and blockchain Business Bay, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - StreamLive aims to decentralize the assets of live streamers via its blockchain-based multi-streaming platform.StreamLiveTo view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/105813_e6794964445618f5_001full.jpgWe all know how everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Different industries and sectors tried their best and

  • Kamala Harris suffers new setback as second senior aide in a month quits

    Vice President Kamala Harris's senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, who spent much of the last month defending the VP's political future, is leaving by the end of the year.

  • GoFundMe shuts down fundraiser for man convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery case

    A fundraiser created to support William "Roddie" Bryan's appeal in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery was shut down by GoFundMe.

  • Canada Goose draws fresh fire in China for return policies

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Canadian winterwear producer Canada Goose Holdings Inc has run into controversy in China due to a dispute over its return policies, with a city consumer watchdog calling it into meetings and other groups accusing it of "bullying" customers. Canada Goose became a hot topic on Chinese social media in recent days over its handling of a case involving a customer who wanted a refund of her purchases amounting to 11,400 yuan ($1,790.17) after finding quality issues. She said she was told by Canada Goose that all products sold at its retail stores in mainland China were strictly non-refundable, according to her account which went viral online.

  • Swiss Private Equity Fund Displayed Photo of Staff in Blackface for Eight Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG, accused of racial discrimination in a U.K. lawsuit, held a party at its Swiss headquarters where employees dressed up as nuns in blackface and then displayed a photo of them for about eight years.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veterans‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsThe

  • Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out as Barbados Drops Her as Head of State to Become a Republic

    Barbados is no longer pledging allegiance to the Queen as the island nation becomes an independent republic

  • Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

    An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages. A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported. Nurse said in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 when trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she said she already paid for, according to AL.com.

  • China-based Covid disinfo operation pushed fake Swiss scientist, Facebook says

    China-based propagandists created an elaborate online disinformation campaign this year centered on an internet persona claiming to be Swiss.