Hong Kong flags COVID quarantine policy change, wants an orderly opening-up

Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree
·2 min read

By Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".

Lee said he was conscious Hong Kong needed to retain its competitiveness, adding that authorities were keen to bring back events and activities to the city.

"We know exactly where we should be heading and want to be consistent as we move in that direction. We would like to have an orderly opening-up...because we don't want to have chaos or confusion in the process," he told reporters.

The changes could be announced this week, local media reported.

Taking its cues from China which is pursuing a zero-COVID policy, Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world to still require travellers from abroad to quarantine upon arrival although the length of quarantine has eased over time. Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed this rule and the city's other COVID restrictions, saying they threaten Hong Kong's standing as a global financial centre.

The rules have fuelled an exodus of both expats and local families that was kickstarted by Beijing's efforts to exert control over the former British colony and limit freedoms. Some 113,000 people have left since mid 2021, according to government figures.

They have also forced airlines to drop dozens of flight routes to and from Hong Kong which used to boast one of the world's busiest airports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed.

In contrast, rival financial hub Singapore is hosting a slew of high-profile conferences this month that has seen business boom for hotels and restaurants.

As part of its efforts to get business back to a more normal footing, Hong Kong is planning to host a major finance conference and the international Rugby Sevens in November. Bankers have said quarantine-free travel is a precondition for attending the conference.

It is unclear whether other COVID restrictions will also be relaxed. Hong Kong still bans public groups of more than four people and masks are mandatory, even for children as young as 2.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate I.D.-card swipes, lunchtime orders, subway and train traffic, and traditional polls don’t suggest people are returning to the office in droves

    So your boss asked you to go back to the office after Labor Day? Not everyone appears to be jumping at the opportunity.

  • Mourning the Queen and the City in Hong Kong

    On the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Hong Kong ponders what it means to live under Beijing instead of British rule.

  • Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

    A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was formerly a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management, and Milton Choy, the owner and manager of the wastewater company H2O Process Systems LLC, entered their pleas in separate hearings at U.S. District Court in Honolulu. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson told reporters after the arraignment hearings that prosecutors will seek charges against those who try to profit off public coffers through bribes or other illicit, corrupt activity.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022 for Under $45,000

    Electric vehicles are still more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, but even if you're on a budget, you can likely find an EV within your price range. To find the best affordable EVs for...

  • WHO sends supplies to Syria to deal with cholera outbreak

    A plane carrying medical supplies to deal with the spread of a deadly cholera outbreak in war-torn Syria landed in the capital of Damascus on Monday, the World Health Organization said, and another one will follow. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO's regional director, told The Associated Press in an interview during a visit to Damascus that Syrian health authorities are coordinating with the international organization to contain the outbreak. “It is a threat to Syria, to the region, (to) neighboring countries and to the whole world,” he said.

  • iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

    Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages ...

  • Nikola CEO Says He Learned Debut Truck Lacked Power After He Joined

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s chief executive officer told a jury he learned only after joining the company that its debut electric truck had neither a gas-powered turbine nor a fuel cell when founder Trevor Milton unveiled it.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock t

  • China’s Reluctance to Deliver More Stimulus Puts Burden on US, World Bank President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s unwillingness to deliver more stimulus during the current international slowdown is putting more pressure on the US to support international growth, World Bank President David Malpass said.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game St

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

    Can Boeing's Starliner compete with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on price? And if not, what's the future for Boeing and its spaceship?

  • Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lack power

    A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power. New damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol hit over the weekend before weakening as it moved north. On Tanegashima island, south of Kyushu island, a wall was damaged at a Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency’s space center, the Economy and Industry Ministry said.

  • Here's the best time to buy your plane ticket if you're flying for the holidays this year

    Airlines expect to see continued high demand during the holiday season. Here's what to know about buying your plane tickets.

  • Marcos Goes on US Charm Offensive, Signaling Shift from Duterte

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he can’t envision his country not having the US as a partner, marking his strongest statements yet on the longstanding alliance undermined by his predecessor. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Vide

  • Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves The Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan

    In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at […]

  • Summers Are Getting Hotter: New Data Reveals Which States Will Experience the Most Heat Waves Over Time

    According to new climate projections, the Upper Midwest, Northeast, and the Pacific Northwest are expected to experience the most significant changes in extreme heat stress.

  • Donald Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago and raging about FBI agents not taking off their shoes while searching his bedroom

    Trump said he had a "long and detailed chance" to survey Mar-a-Lago, and that the place "will never be the same" after the FBI search.

  • Trumpworld theorizes that Mar-a-Lago special master's involvement in previously botched FBI case makes him the best bet to help out the embattled former president

    Mar-a-Lago special master Raymond Dearie's work on the bungled Carter Page surveillance case may have soured him on the FBI, Trump advisors hope.

  • Trump team resists special master’s request to explain declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents

    Former President Trump’s legal team on Monday night resisted a request to elaborate on his claims around declassifying the documents recovered last month from his Mar-a-Lago home. In a filing to the court-appointed special master that Trump requested, his attorneys said the “time and place” for making such a disclosure would come in a motion…

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a

  • Donald Trump and Barack Obama Are Among the Former Presidents Invited to Queen Elizabeth's Memorial

    While President Biden attends the Queen's state funeral, former presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Carter have been invited to Washington to memorialize the monarch.