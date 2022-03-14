Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID social distancing measures

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks cross a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday there were no current plans to further tighten strict social distancing measures as authorities battle to contain a deepening coronavirus outbreak which has submerged its health system and seen deaths soar.

Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub already having put in place the strictest measures since its COVID strategy began in 2020. Gatherings of more than two people are banned, most venues are shut - including schools - and masks are compulsory everywhere, even when exercising outdoors.

"The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens," she told a daily press briefing.

Lam said last week that the city government had no time frame for a potential compulsory mass testing of Hong Kong's 7.4 million residents.

Hong Kong has reported more than 700,000 infections and about 4,000 deaths, most of them taking place in the past three weeks. The former British colony has followed mainland China's 'dynamic zero' COVID strategy which seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.

The Chinese-ruled territory has had its borders effectively sealed for two years with few flights able to land here and most transit passengers banned.

But deaths have spiked, particularly amongst its mostly unvaccinated elderly, with the city registering the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 10, according to data publication Our World in Data.

Lam's comments came after China reported a surge in new local coronavirus cases on Sunday, more than triple the caseload of the previous day, and the highest in about two years.

Some mainland Chinese internet users took to social media platforms to express anger at Hong Kong, saying it has failed to control its coronanvirus outbreak and blaming the hub for causing the country's latest spike in infections.

"Shenzhen people have been scolding Hong Kong every day for the past month. It's very clear that it has caused so much trouble for others," said one internet user, called Chen Shui, posting on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

    Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city's leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.

  • China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge

    China's government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service. Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new cases were reported Sunday. Case numbers in China's latest infection surge are low compared with other countries and with Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday.

  • China's COVID lockdowns hit key iPhone factory in tech hub Shenzhen

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities over COVID-19 spikes will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Make Leg Day Your New Favorite Day With This 12-Minute Challenge

    Challenge yourself with this 12-minute leg-day circuit led by fitness trainer Mercedes Owens! Grab your mat and prepare to feel that moment of muscle burnout that will get your legs shaking by the end of this routine. She will take you through a series of squats, curtsy lunges, plank walkouts, and squat jumps that you can easily add on to your everyday workout. POPSUGAR Premium Yoga Mat This nonslip, textured mat gives you an ideal amount of support and stability - not just for yoga, but for all your favorite workouts. It's made of latex-free PVC, and it comes with a bonus string sling that makes it easy to roll up and take wherever you go.Mercedes's outfit: Koral

  • Halle Berry Pays Tribute to Women in Hollywood 'Telling Our Own Stories' at Critics Choice Awards

    The Bruised director/actress received the SeeHer Award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday

  • William Hurt death: Oscar-winning actor dies aged 71

    ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ star died of natural causes

  • Will Putin turn the war in Ukraine into a nuclear crisis? We can't rule it out.

    Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear incident in Europe. Two disastrous scenarios could result from Russian attacks.

  • At 55, Halle Berry Shows Off Super Toned Legs in Bikini While Skateboarding in New IG Post

    Halle Berry looked so toned skateboarding in a bikini in a new IG post sharing her #FitnessFriday workout series—here’s how the star works out to stay fit.

  • Two of China's biggest cities impose strict COVID measures as cases accelerate

    Two of mainland China's biggest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, have imposed strict COVID-19 measures amid a recent spike in virus cases, The New York Times reported. In an announcement on Sunday, Shenzhen officials imposed a lockdown for seven days - nonessential workers are ordered to stay home, adults must undergo three P.C.R. tests in the coming days, and buses and train services are being halted.Shenzhen officials also said that local...

  • Your Daily HomeScope for March 12, 2022

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • F1 champ Verstappen tops last day of testing, Hamilton slow

    As world champion Max Verstappen dazzled under the floodlights for Red Bull, easily topping the charts on the last day of Formula One preseason testing on Saturday, title rival Lewis Hamilton was not optimistic about how Mercedes will fare when the season starts next weekend. Hamilton missed out on a record eighth F1 title on the last lap of the last race last year and is looking to grab his crown back from Verstappen. Although it’s only testing, which can be misleading because teams sometimes have something in reserve, the task could prove harder than envisaged for the British veteran with a record 103 race wins.

  • Bitcoin-Banning Measure Seen Too Close to Call in Tomorrow's EU Parliament Vote

    Still, people familiar with the matter said a slim majority of parliamentarians could defeat a controversial new MiCA provision that seeks to force proof-of-work cryptocurrencies to shift to more energy-friendly consensus mechanisms.

  • IMF chief says Russian default no longer an 'improbable event'

    Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that a Russian default was not improbably amid global sanctions that have devastated its economy. "I can say that no longer we think of Russian default as improbable event," Georgieva said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "Russia has the money to service its debt, but cannot access it."When asked by CBS's Margaret Brennan if such a situation could...

  • How COVID can damage the brain

    The mystery of how SARS-CoV-2 may cause brain fog or other neurological symptoms in some people is driving new global research.Why it matters: Roughly 79 million Americans contracted COVID-19 in the first two years of the pandemic. While most survived, many are grappling with long-term symptoms, or long COVID, that affect the brain and other body systems.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Neuro-long COVID is a very important problem in the U.S. It affects

  • 'I took 1,000 steps back': A 26-year-old struggles after her life-threatening Covid case

    Tionna Hairston was on her third attempt to twist a cap off a bottle of water.

  • Maria Bartiromo Under Fire Over Bizarre Claim About Biden And Putin

    The Fox News host claimed vaguely that “some people” told her that "they feel" the Biden administration sees Putin as a partner.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and contenders for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • ‘Would-be tyrant’: Republican targeted by Trump at rally hits back

    Tom Rice faces Trumpist challenger because of vote to impeach over the deadly Capitol attack Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A Republican congressman attacked by Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday called the former president a “would-be tyrant”. Tom Rice voted to impeach Trump over the deadly Capitol attack and will face a Trump-endorsed challenger later this year. In a statement,

  • Scientists stop and reverse aging in mice

    Most of us want to live a long time, but we don’t want to get old. Unfortunately, those two conditions appear to be mutually exclusive. Living a long time requires that we age. That wouldn’t be so bad if our bodies didn’t forget how to be good at being a body as we got older. As we age, our bodies get worse at making clean copies of our cells and tissues. Our bones become more prone to breaking; our muscles get weaker; our skin gets thinner and starts to wrinkle; and our blood vessels get worse

  • Ending Tenure For College Faculty: Texas Lt. Gov. to Target New Public Hires

    Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged to end tenure for new faculty hires at the state’s public universities and colleges when the Texas Legislature reconvenes next year. Patrick’s Feb. 18 attack on tenured college professors came days after the University of Texas at Austin Faculty Council passed a resolution Feb. 14 defending professors’ academic freedom, particularly […]