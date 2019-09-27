Hong Kong leader trapped for hours by protesters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was stranded in a sports stadium late Thursday (September 26) night.

She had met with the public to help defuse months of protests, a so-called 'open dialogue' - the first time she's answered questions from residents.

But angry demonstrators blocked roads around the venue and after things wrapped up they kept her trapped inside.

A police escort finally helped her escape more than four hours later.

The meeting was attended by 150 randomly selected people.

Some of them blamed Lam for the ongoing political crisis.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) FEMALE AUDIENCE MEMBER, SAYING:

"Back in July, there were two million people protesting on the streets. Why didn't you listen to us? Now you've picked 150 people. What can we say that 2 million could not?"

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) FEMALE AUDIENCE MEMBER, SAYING:

"Listen to me clearly: you are responsible for what's happened up to this stage. You must step down."

It's been four months since protests first rocked the city, sparked by an unpopular extradition bill that has now been pulled.

But many are still angry about what they see as Beijing's creeping interference.

On Thursday Lam took some responsibility.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) HONG KONG LEADER, CARRIE LAM, SAYING:

"This whole storm was caused by the extradition bill. So, it's mostly up to the government to move us away from this difficulty, to find a way out."

But when it came to the protesters' list of demands - like an independent probe into police conduct - she showed no sign of backing down.

The city is now on edge ahead of what's set to be another weekend of protests in the leadup to October 1st, the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China.

Authorities are anxious to avoid scenes that may embarrass their political masters in Beijing.

Protesters, on the other hand, are getting ready for a day of action.