Hong Kong Leads Asia Advance Before Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap

Hong Kong Leads Asia Advance Before Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap
Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced during the Asian trading session amid higher bond yields and investor focus on central bank decisions and the pace of further interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An Asian equity gauge surged for the second straight day as the sell-off in Hong Kong and China shares paused. Tech shares gained more than 5% and led a rebound in Hong Kong equities, which on Monday slumped to the lowest since 2009.

Japanese shares climbed as the yen’s weakness supported sentiment for the nation’s exporters. Technology and EV battery companies pushed South Korea’s benchmark index higher.

US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 declined, weighed down by big tech. US Energy shares had whipsawed on news that President Joe Biden would call on Congress to consider tax penalties for producers accruing record profits.

Australia’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point as expected. The ASX 200 Index extended gains and Australian sovereign bonds enjoyed a little bit of a relief rally.

The small increase in Australia’s policy rate contrasts with expectations for another jumbo hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Treasury yields dropped despite two-year US yields remaining elevated at around 4.4%. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.

“Some bottom fishing activities today after heavy sell-offs” led to the strong rebound in Chinese and Hong Kong stocks, said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. “The markets might be volatile in the coming days, however, as investors are waiting for Fed comments about rate outlook on Wednesday. So I’m still cautious at the moment.”

Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed’s aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The US will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.

Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

Looking ahead, Bespoke Investment Group said November has historically been one of the strongest months of the year for US stocks. The S&P 500 has experienced an average gain of 0.82% with positive returns 69% of the time, according to data going back to 1983. Over the last 10 years, the gauge saw a median advance of 1.26% and gains nine out of 10 times.

In currency markets, the yen is back within reach of the 150 level versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen ($42 billion) in October to counter the yen’s sharp slide against the dollar, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding to pressure on the currency.

The offshore yuan declined, edging closer to its weakest on record, as China signaled a looser grip on the currency by weakening the fixing.

“We expect that strong dollar trend will continue at least into mid to early 2023,” Todd Jablonski, chief investment officer of asset allocation at Principal Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The strong US dollar likely correlates with peak US policy rates in early 2023.”

Elsewhere, oil gained and gold rose.

Key events this week:

  • US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% of 12:37 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Monday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.5%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.7%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro rose 0.2% to $0.9903

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 148.24 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.3255 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $20,556.5

  • Ether rose 2.1% to $1,597.43

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.02%

  • Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose two basis points to 3.77%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $87.20 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,638.26 an ounce

--With assistance from Jeanny Yu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China property slump persists in October with falling prices, sales as COVID bites

    China's property market continued its slump in October, with private data showing home prices and sales falling, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID curbs, which hit consumer confidence. China's property sector, once a pillar of growth, has slowed sharply in the past year as a result of a government clampdown on excessive borrowing by developers, and a COVID-19-induced economic slump.

  • Judge Tosses Mark Meadows’ Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Subpoenas

    The former Trump chief of staff refused to comply with two subpoenas issued by House lawmakers

  • China Builders Slide to Record Lows as a Top Chairwoman Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- A sudden resignation by the founder and chairwoman of a top Chinese builder has added to concerns over China’s ailing property sector, fueling a further selloff that dragged many securities to record lows.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summ

  • JPMorgan Says Dovish Fed Could Spark 10% S&P Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- While hopes for a less aggressive Federal Reserve helped US stocks overcome last week’s flurry of disappointing earnings from tech giants, JPMorgan Chase &. Co.’s trading desk now sees room for a massive rally should policy makers turn dovish when they announce their decision on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally

  • China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. In line with China's official PMI, which unexpectedly fell into contraction last month, waning factory activity weighed on the fragile recovery of the world's second-biggest economy amid a deepening property crisis and weakening demand. Both output and new orders extended declines at the start of the fourth quarter as a pickup in COVID-19 clusters and stringent containment measures dragged on any meaningful rebound, the PMI showed.

  • Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, as a weaker U.S. dollar offset widening COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $87.11 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the previous session. "Oil prices cut early losses as the U.S. dollar weakened, with the major global equity markets rising in today’s Asian session ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Commonwealth Hires Four Commodities Trading Managing Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia has made four leadership appointments for the new commodities, trade, and carbon arm of its global markets business, as it looks to capitalize on recent volatility and meet the needs of the growing voluntary carbon market. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRayt

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm

    Grantham, who diagnosed a "superbubble" spanning stocks, bonds, and housing last August, confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • 10 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. In 2022, the electric power industry will continue to move towards a cleaner, more resilient grid. As the US economy started to recover from its […]

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

    There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory. The result is a batch of compelling opportunities for investors with the resources and mindset to deal with the ongoing volatility.

  • 57 Billion Reasons to Avoid Boeing Stock

    Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive. In some respects, Boeing made progress on its turnaround last quarter.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    Growth stocks have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022 amid the broader market decline triggered by a hawkish Federal Reserve trying to control the surging inflation and macroeconomic headwinds that have given rise to the possibility of a recession in 2023. This explains why major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.7% and 30.9%, respectively, from recent highs. Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down nearly 60% in 2022, but they have multiplied investors' wealth significantly over the past five years despite this year's sell-off.

  • 3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid companies check all the right boxes for investors who want steady wealth creation with minimal volatility.