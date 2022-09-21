Hong Kong Lifts Benchmark Rate for Fifth Time After Fed Action

0
Krystal Chia and Sarah Zheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its benchmark interest rate for a fifth time, moving in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve.

The base rate was increased by 75 basis points to 3.5% on Thursday, hours after the Fed’s action of the same magnitude. Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in tandem with the US in order to preserve the local dollar’s peg with the US dollar.

Investors are watching closely whether Hong Kong’s biggest banks will follow the HKMA and boost their prime rates for the first time since 2018. So far, HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and others have refrained from hiking their best lending rates despite the HKMA’s action. However, there’s speculation that may change now after some of the banks raised the cap on HIBOR-linked mortgage plans by 25 basis points in August.

The lenders’ action was a “tactical move before they finally jack up prime lending rates by the end of this year,” Francis Chan, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said earlier this week. Banks are obliged to lift savings-deposit rates in tandem with prime rates, and hence will seek to lift lending rates only when the extra income earned on existing mortgage loans outweigh the interest paid to depositors, he said.

Higher interest rates add another risk to economic growth, which is already slowing because of Covid-related restrictions and a slump in the global economy. The government has cut its growth forecast twice this year, predicting a possible contraction in gross domestic product.

The aggressiveness of the Fed’s policies this year has sparked debate about the sustainability of Hong Kong’s linked exchange rate system. In July, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue defended the system, saying comments suggesting the monetary authority was running out of reserves to maintain the currency peg was “irresponsible.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

