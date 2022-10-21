Hong Kong Liquidity Has Room to Drop Further Amid FX Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s interbank liquidity could nearly halve from around HK$100 billion currently before borrowing costs reach high enough to stem the local dollar’s losses.

That’s according to analysts from DBS Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank Ltd. and Bloomberg Intelligence. The aggregate balance, a gauge of interbank liquidity, had fallen to HK$54 billion in 2019 during the Federal Reserve’s previous rate hike cycle before the Hong Kong dollar moved away from the weak end of its allowed trading band.

Interbank liquidity in the city has shrunk 70% since May after the city’s de-facto central bank started buying local currency keep it boxed in a 7.75-7.85 per greenback trading range. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s move is aimed at pushing rates high enough so it becomes less attractive for traders to short the local dollar for the higher-yielding greenback.

“Normally, the short-end rates will have higher volatility if the aggregate balance falls below HK$100 billion,” said Carie Li, global market strategist at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. However, if the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates and widen the US-Hong Kong yield gap, the aggregate balance won’t bottom out soon, she said.

The city’s aggregate balance is set to fall to HK$100.2 billion on Oct. 21, the lowest since 2020. It was at about HK$330 billion in May.

HKMA’s cash drainage has already pushed up the one-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate nearly 270 basis points this year. However, it’s still about 65 basis points below the London Interbank offered rate. Expectations that the Fed may keep tightening policy until inflation comes under control may sustain the rate gap.

“While HK$100 billion is a nice round number, making it a key psychological level in the eyes of market observers, I don’t think its break will bring about a material in tightening in local liquidity,” said Kelvin Lau, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Ltd. He expects the recent bout of Hong Kong dollar weakness to subside once the one month Hibor-Libor gap narrows to around 30 basis points.

Mizuho Bank sees Hibor rising sharply once the aggregate balance nears the previous bottom of around HK54 billion, according to Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at the firm. His view was shared by Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX & rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

However, higher borrowing costs are likely to weigh on an economy already battered by population outflow and Covid curbs. Hawkish signals from Fed officials mean more interest-rate hikes are likely in Hong Kong as the HKMA moves in lockstep with the Fed to maintain its currency peg despite forecasts for a growth contraction this year.

