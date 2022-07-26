Hong Kong Liquidity Shrinks 50% Since May Amid Currency Defense

Chester Yung
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A measure of Hong Kong’s interbank liquidity halved in the past two months, with analysts forecasting more cash drainage as the city’s de-facto central bank defends its currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has bought a total HK$172 billion ($22 billion) of local currency since May 11, shrinking the aggregate balance to about HK$165 billion. That has pushed up local interest rates, helping narrow the gap with the US to help the HKMA maintain its dollar peg.

The intervention though is draining the city’s liquidity, with Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass claiming it may be depleted by the end of next month. That’s prompted the monetary authority to vehemently defend its currency policy last week. The Hong Kong dollar is set to come under renewed weakening pressure with the Federal Reserve forecast to raise its key interest rate by another 75 basis points on Wednesday.

The HKMA’s liquidity withdrawals have pushed the one-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate up by 19 basis points this month to 1.06%, the highest level since May 2020. That’s helped narrow the spread with the London interbank offered rate of the same tenor, but the gap between the two remains about 120 basis points, making it attractive for traders to short the local currency versus the US dollar.

“It appears that the aggregate balance will fall to below HK$100 billion after the Fed meeting in September,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong. Hibor will catch up with its US equivalent at year-end, he said.

The Hong Kong dollar was at 7.8492 to the US dollar at 8:58 a.m. local time, near the weak end of its 7.75-to-7.85 allowed trading range.

“If the one-month Libor-Hibor spread narrows and is sustained at a level below 50 basis points, there may be some relief for the local currency,” said Carie Li, global market strategist at DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Libor isn’t likely to peak until the end of the Fed rate-hike cycle, she said.

HKMA officials have expressed confidence in the currency peg even as rising borrowing costs hurt local property developers that are already under pressure from an exodus of Hong Kong residents and a Covid-led contraction of the economy.

While there’s been a slight correction in Hong Kong property prices in the past few months, they have generally remained stable, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post on Sunday. Hong Kong’s “huge” foreign-exchange reserves, about $440 billion, are enough to maintain the linked-exchange-rate system even as rising US interest rates lead to capital outflows, he said.

The HKMA on Friday said the city’s currency peg has “worked well” for nearly 40 years, and there are no plans to change it, according to a statement issued in the name of Chief Executive Eddie Yue.

Read More: What the Hong Kong Dollar Peg Is and Why It Matters: QuickTake

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase faces SEC probe over cryptocurrency listings - Bloomberg News

    The cryptocurrency platform has previously asked the SEC to develop rules that work for digital asset securities. "We think there's a huge untapped market and the U.S. risks falling behind if the SEC doesn't engage in a transparent and public rulemaking process for digital asset securities," the spokesperson added. The U.S. regulator did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment on the Bloomberg report.

  • Alibaba Removes Ant Executives From Partnership Amid Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has removed all executives of financial affiliate Ant Group Co. from its partnership, shaking up a key structure that maintains control of the e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investmen

  • The Federal Reserve Recession: New Tax Data Flashes Huge Red Flag

    The S&P 500 has rallied on hope that the Federal Reserve will pivot in time for the US economy to avoid recession. But recession may be here.

  • Google has already allotted $128M of its $250M pledge for Bay Area affordable housing

    The internet giant pledged 3 years ago to spend $250 million on affordable housing out of a $1 billion total housing commitment.

  • It's report card week for the U.S. economy

    The unemployment rate remains low, but soaring inflation has many questioning the state of the economy. Yet officials from the Biden Administration continue to say the U.S. is not in a recession.

  • Hong Kong to Reduce Hotel Quarantine, Report Says

    Hong Kong could reduce hotel quarantines for arrivals in the next two weeks, according to local media. But, there will be conditions. Jenni Marks reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • IMF Supports Argentina’s New Economy Minister as Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Monday that Argentine officials reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its $44 billion program with the fund, attempting to shore up confidence after the economy fell deeper into crisis. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey

  • Central Banks to Blame for Inflation, Former RBNZ Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks are responsible for soaring inflation rates around the world and should admit that they over-stimulated economies during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJThat’s the view of f

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Failed Lender Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Alibaba to seek primary listing in Hong Kong, in addition to to NYSE

    Alibaba, China’s biggest e-commerce company, said Tuesday that it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

  • Global Competition for LNG Intensifies on New Russia Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s latest move to cut natural gas supply to Europe is intensifying global competition for seaborne shipments of the fuel, threatening higher prices and shortages from Asia to South America.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk In

  • Uber data case, Voyager bankruptcy, and Musk's tweets: 3 legal stories to watch

    Yahoo Finance is watching the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital; the continued fallout from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweet; and a milestone Uber reached.

  • Flying this summer? This is currently the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

    VW Group CEO Herbert Diess is leaving — and rather suddenly. The company announced his departure Friday just hours after Diess published a pep talk-like LinkedIn post. Porsche boss Oliver Blume is taking his spot, which leaves me with many questions, including how this might affect Porsche's plans for an IPO.

  • Binance CEO Sues Bloomberg’s Hong Kong Partner for Defamation

    Changpeng Zhao sued Modern Media CL on defamation for a magazine headline that portrayed Binance as a "ponzi scheme."

  • Microsoft earnings: It’s the forecast that matters, so be patient

    The most important financial news Microsoft Corp. executives will provide Tuesday requires a bit of a wait.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Econom