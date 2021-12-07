Hong Kong loses its shine amid tough virus measures

Time

There’s a tactic that some teachers find effective: ignoring a student’s bad conduct and instead praising other students’ more appropriate behavior. In that vein—and in the spirit of showing The D.C. Brief’s verdicts can similarly evolve—it’s time to do what for the last six years had seemed unimaginable: note a truly appropriate statement from former President Donald Trump to mark yesterday’s passing of Bob Dole, a World War II veteran, former Senate Leader and three-time presidential hopeful. After all, the title of one New York Times best-seller about the Trump era is aptly titled The Cruelty is the Point.