Hong Kong man arrested after passerby sees him moving rolled-up quilt with legs sticking out of it

Hong Kong police arrested a 25-year-old man after he was spotted hauling a wheel board carrying the quilt-wrapped body of a woman in Tin Shui Wai.



Police responded to a call from a passerby who witnessed a pair of legs sticking out from a rolled-up quilt being dragged by the suspect, identified as Ng, at about 6 a.m. on Friday.



“As I was jogging, I saw him dragging [a wheel board]. He then stopped and it seemed he was exhausted and unable to roll it any further,” the female passerby, surnamed Ying, said. “When he was sorting out [the things on the wheel board], I saw a pair of legs. I then asked my husband to call police. He looked at us and continued to drag the wheel board.”



Officers at the scene found the body of a 30-year-old woman, whose head was wrapped in plastic wrap and her hands and legs tied with nylon rope. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered from a fatal head injury.



The police believe the woman was killed in Ng’s rented flat in Galore Garden along Tin Ha Road. Police said the woman was Ng’s girlfriend and former colleague.



An investigation being handled by the Yuen Long District Crime Squad is currently ongoing. Ng has been arrested for questioning but has not yet been charged.







Image: 格仔便利店GaakZaiStore

