Thousands of Hong Kong Protesters Ignore Mask Ban as Violence Resumes

(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of Hong Kong demonstrators ignored the rain and a ban on face masks Sunday, a day after violence prompted many banks and businesses to close, and the rail operator to suspend services.

MTR Corp., the rail operator, resumed some services Sunday, though some of its most popular train stations including Admiralty, Mong Kok and Causeway Bay, in the heart of its shopping district, remain closed.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday night, the second shooting of the week, during a scuffle between a plain-clothes police officer and demonstrators who had attacked his car. The chaotic scene was one of many across the city, as some protesters battled with police, vandalized mainland-linked businesses and train stations, and set fire to at least one train.Businesses were closed on Saturday as the city cleaned up after the violence.

The protests followed warnings from opposition leaders that on Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision to invoke a colonial-era emergency law to impose a ban on protesters wearing face masks would only further anger critics. A demonstration was called for Sunday at 2 p.m. in the commercial district of Causeway Bay to protest the law banning face masks.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Tear gas fired (5 p.m.)

Police deployed multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters outside Swire Properties’ Pacific Place shopping mall and office complex in Admiralty, but demonstrators re-gathered and remained in the area blocking one of the main roads leading into the Central business district.

Tear gas was also fired by officers in Wan Chai where demonstrators had gathered in a park, while a police water canon left Central heading in the direction of Admiralty.

In the nearby Legislative Council building, a “red alert” was issued at 4:25 p.m. local time, calling on all personnel to leave the building immediately because of safety concerns.

Thousands take to streets (2:30 p.m.)

In Tsim Sha Tsui, hundreds of people, wearing masks and dressed in black, occupied the normally busy Salisbury Road before marching toward the Mong Kok district.

One of the demonstrators, a 40-year-old real estate worker who gave his name as Danny, said: “We want to explain to the government that wearing a mask is our right and we want to keep doing it this way.”

He said he believed the emergency law could be broadened to enforce harsher measures, so we want our opinions heard, to make it clear that “this emergency law is not correct; it’s an outdated law.”

A protester in Causeway Bay, I.C. Chan, 25, who works in the medical industry, said it didn’t matter that Sunday’s march was unauthorized because the police decision to approve or not was made by an “unauthorized organization.”

“I have no idea how it’s going to end but I’m doing whatever I can,” he said. Chan said he doesn’t believe destruction of property is acceptable in a functioning society but felt that Hong Kong wasn’t functioning. “People can’t contain their anger as there’s no other way to vent.”

Protesters ignore rain, ban (2 p.m.)

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in Causeway Bay and across the harbor in Tsim Sha Tsui as people started gathering for rallies. The demonstrators left Causeway Bay and marched toward Central, while a smaller group in Tsim Sha Tsui disrupted traffic at a busy intersection near the popular waterfront area.

Court rejects injunction (1:30 p.m.)

The High Court denied an application for an interim injunction by all 24 pro-democracylawmakers on the ban of wearing of face masks during protests, Radio Television Hong Kongreported. The court adjourned a hearing on the lawmakers’ application for a judicial review of the government measure to later this month, it said.

Court challenge (10 a.m.)

All 24 of Hong Kong’s pan-democratic lawmakers filed an application in the High Court for an interim injunction to suspend the ban on wearing masks during protests, RTHK reported. The submission was scheduled to be heard Sunday morning.

The lawmakers have also lodged a judicial review to challenge the ban, according to the report.

Legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok said before the hearing that the application involved a fight between the rule of law and authoritarianism, and was “one of the most important constitutional cases in the history of Hong Kong.”