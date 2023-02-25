Hong Kong model found dismembered in makeshift butchers after family feud

Abby Choi

A Hong Kong model and social media influencer was murdered, dismembered in a makeshift butcher workshop and her body parts made into soup after a suspected family feud.

Abby Choi, 28, was allegedly killed after a disagreement over a multi-million pound luxury property with her ex-husband’s family.

Police have arrested four people, including her ex-husband, his father, mother and elder brother since Ms Choi, a mother of one daughter, went missing on Wednesday.

Her partial remains were found at a flat set up as a butchery site in the weekend seafront getaway of Tai Po, which was rented by her father-in-law.

Police discovered an electric saw, choppers, a hammer and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, as well as Ms Choi’s handbag and credit cards.

“We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believe were disposed of,” superintendent Alan Chung said after revealing the glamorous socialite’s legs had been found stuffed in a fridge.

Two pots of soup believed to contain human tissue were also found at the scene, as well as black raincoats and face shields worn by her killers.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” Supt Chung, said.

Police, who described the murder as “well-planned”, said the flat had been recently rented and was unfurnished.

Ms Choi appeared on the front cover of a Monaco fashion magazine this month. She has appeared in publications including Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and was a regular at Paris Fashion Week.

She was a famous socialite and influencer in Hong Kong, boasting 84,000 Instagram followers, who came from a wealthy family with interests in the city and mainland China.

Her ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday afternoon.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Supt Chung said.

“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”

Detectives suspect her former father in law, a retired police officer, plotted her murder in a dispute over the ownership of a flat in one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Ms Choi planned to sell the property, which she bought and registered under her father-in-law’s name while married to his son.

The South China Morning Post reported this led to bitter arguments with Mr Kwong’s father and that the dispute involved sums of up to £10.7 million.