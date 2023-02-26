Hong Kong model’s in-laws charged after body parts found

5
KANIS LEUNG and HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator at a village house, and a skull believed to be hers was discovered in a pot.

Hong Kong model Abby Choi's former father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said in a statement Sunday.

The authorities also arrested the woman's ex-husband on Saturday and will charge him with murder on Sunday night, said Superintendent Alan Chung. The four will appear in court on Monday.

The grisly case came to light when police officers on Friday discovered Choi's body after she had been missing for several days, together with her identity card, credit cards and other items. The body was dissected and the remains stored in a refrigerator in the rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China.

At Sunday's news briefing, Chung said authorities found a young woman's skull believed to belong to Choi in one of the cooking pots they seized, alongside several ribs, hair, and human issues. In another pot, forensic pathologists also discovered a small number of human bones, he added.

“There's a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim,” he said.

Chung said Choi was believed to have been attacked in a car and was unconscious when she arrived at the house. Police were still trying to find out the exact time of death and locate her hands and torso.

On Sunday, police also arrested another woman they believed to be the mistress of the ex-husband's father for allegedly assisting the other suspects. Chung said she had rented the house together with the father, as well as another place to hide the ex-husband.

Choi, 28, had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Chung said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.

Choi was a model and influencer who shared her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows with more than 100,000 followers. Dressed in a tulle floor-length gown, she had just attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Her last post was a week ago, featuring a photoshoot she had done with L’Officiel Monaco, a fashion publication.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

  • Four held after model Abby Choi's dismembered body found

    Abby Choi's in-laws and ex-husband are in custody after her remains were found in a fridge in Hong Kong.

  • Hong Kong model found dismembered in makeshift butchers after family feud

    A Hong Kong model and social media influencer was murdered, dismembered in a makeshift butcher workshop and her body parts made into soup after a suspected family feud.

  • Four arrested after legs of Hong Kong model found in fridge

    Model Abby Choi, who was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, was the cover star of the latest edition of L’Officiel Monaco magazine

  • Hong Kong model's ex-husband, family, arrested after body found dismembered

    Hong Kong police arrested four people related to the dismemberment and murder of Abby Choi, who's a model, accusing her ex-husband and his family of killing her.

