Hong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper

(Reuters) - Hong Kong is considering to implement a health code system similar to China to fight Covid infections without tightening social-distancing measures, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3OYK8uT on Sunday citing new Secretary for Health Lo Chung-Mau.

Lo dismissed the concerns on proposed measure to be unpopular with the residents of Hong Kong, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said citing the health secretary's comments on a TV programme.

The report did not say what the health code would entail.

Hong Kong has tried to emulate China's "dynamic zero COVID" approach. But unlike in the mainland, Hong Kong's territory, home to more than 7 million people, remains highly reliant on international travel and business.

Last week Hong Kong suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru)