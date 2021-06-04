Hong Kong not dead yet, says Tiananmen veteran taking lone stand in park for June 4 vigil

  • Labour rights activist Han Dongfang poses for a picture outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong
  • Labour rights activist Han Dongfang poses for a picture outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong
1 / 2

Hong Kong not dead yet, says Tiananmen veteran taking lone stand in park for June 4 vigil

Labour rights activist Han Dongfang poses for a picture outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong
James Pomfret and Jessie Pang
·2 min read

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Han Dongfang, a veteran Tiananmen Square activist, says Hong Kong should not lose heart despite a heavy China-led crackdown on its freedoms, as he defied police warnings and sat quietly on a park bench to commemorate the victims of June 4.

Han, who was almost killed when People's Liberation Army soldiers opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989, and was then jailed and forced into exile, was one of the few people in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Friday afternoon, ignoring a police ban on an annual candlelight vigil, ostensibly imposed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

Clad in a black T-shirt and yellow mask to ward off the virus, and seated next to an old banyan tree, Han spoke of the importance of keeping truths alive, and of not succumbing to fear - in a city where individual rights are still guaranteed under a new national security law.

"Today, I just feel like being here," the 58-year-old, with a long salt and pepper beard, and bushy moustache, told Reuters.

Surrounded by dozens of police who were conducting body searches and identity checks on some passersby, Han remained resolute on the tragedy that has consumed much of his life.

Despite Hong Kong's crackdown under the national security law, imposed last June, Han was upbeat on his adopted home city of 28 years where he runs a labour non-governmental group.

"I was there in 1989 on June 4 in Tiananmen Square. I saw fire, I saw the bullets, I saw blood ... But throughout these things, Hong Kong is still Hong Kong. We are still privileged. It's a place that still has quite a big space, and don't tell yourself there's no more space," he said.

"Before your last breath, don't tell yourself you are dead."

Chow Hang Tung, one of the organisers of the Hong Kong vigil was arrested early on Friday and police warned of further detentions if people violated the ban on illegal assemblies.

Han acknowledged the dangers but said people were not looking to cross China's national security red lines, but to do something dignified and meaningful.

And while the park might not be filled with tens of thousands of people for the first time in 32 years after police cordoned off the football pitches where most people gather, Han remained confident the historical record would be preserved.

"One important thing is, whatever happens don't scare yourself," he said.

"Don't tell yourself there's no light, particularly if you are in a dark tunnel. That doesn't help. There must be light at the end of the tunnel."

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Jessie Pang; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

    Police arrested an organizer of Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil remembering the deadly crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, warned people not to attend the banned event and cordoned off parts of the venue Friday as authorities mute China's last pro-democracy voices. In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to honor those who died when China’s military put down student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989.

  • China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

    For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Looks Strong Against U.S. Dollar

    USD/CAD lost upside momentum and is trying to settle below the support at 1.2040.

  • Burgers and a charge? Tesla files trademark application for restaurant concept

    Tesla has filed for trademarks based on its name covering restaurant services. Could it be a small dream finally coming true for Elon Musk?

  • Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

    ‘I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,’ Robert Redfield says

  • Pelosi faces pressure to seize reins in investigating US Capitol attack

    A select committee could break logjam as Democrats try to press ahead with an investigation in what could be the last opportunity to hold Trump accountable Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill on 20 May. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP Top Democrats are making a renewed effort to press ahead with establishing a sweeping, central investigation into the 6 January attack on the Capitol in what could be the final opportunity to hold former US president Donald Trump to account for inciting insurrection. The

  • 'Tracked for life': China relentless in erasing Tiananmen

    The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape surveillance that included cameras trained on his apartment and pressure on his family to deter him from more activism.

  • Hong Kong police tell foreign hosting firm to remove website

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy website was temporarily taken down after police warned the Israel-based hosting company that it breached a national security law, highlighting concerns about actions by authorities in the Chinese city to muzzle online dissent abroad. Nathan Law, a Hong Kong opposition leader based in the U.K., tweeted Thursday that the hosting company, Wix.com, received a request from the Hong Kong police department to disable the 2021 Hong Kong Charter website.

  • US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

    A U.S. State Department official called on Wednesday for the immediate release of two American journalists who were arrested by Myanmar's military junta. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Danny Fenster and Nathan Maung were of deep concern, and urged that they be freed and allowed to return home to their families.

  • How China is attempting to become more 'loveable'

    China needs to create an image of a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” China by improving its communication style, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said. Beijing has caused consternation in various countries in recent years for its strong brand of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, whereby Chinese diplomats are confrontational in defending China’s interests abroad. Signalling a possible shift away from this strategy, Mr Xi said that China needs to improve the way it communicates to a global audience.

  • Hong Kong locks down Tiananmen vigil park amid tight security, arrests organiser

    Hong Kong sealed off a park where many thousands gather annually to commemorate China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown and arrested the vigil's organiser on Friday in what activists see as suppression of one of the city's main symbols of democratic hope. With a security blanket deployed to prevent people gathering to light candles for the pro-democracy demonstrators killed by Chinese troops in Beijing 32 years ago, some marked the anniversary in churches or at home amid fears of being arrested. Police conducted stop-and-search checks across the city, including at three cross-harbour tunnels leading to Hong Kong island, causing long tailbacks during the evening rush hour.

  • 'Delta' variant behind renewed COVID spread in England, ONS suggests

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May as the "delta" variant of COVID-19 first detected in India likely became the most widespread, official estimates showed on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said an estimated 1 in 640 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending May 29, compared to 1 in 1,120 a week earlier, marking the highest proportion since the first half of April. The estimates - based on samples of the population - also suggested the UK variant of COVID was no longer the dominant strain in England.

  • Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested in Hong Kong on anniversary of massacre

    Hong Kong police arrested an organiser of an annual candlelit vigil commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown on Friday, the 32nd anniversary of the massacre. Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises the vigil that has been banned this year, was taken away on Friday morning. Police said that a 36-year-old member of the alliance had been arrested, along with a 20-year-old food delivery man, for promoting an unauth

  • Slow to start, China now vaccinating at a staggering pace

    In the span of just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines. After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: leveraging the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace. As of Wednesday, China had given out more than 704 million doses — with nearly half of those in May alone.

  • Indian panel says global response needed to contain more infectious virus variant

    The coronavirus variant first identified in India is highly infectious and can be caught by people who have already had the disease or been only partially vaccinated, a panel of Indian government scientists said in a report published on Friday. Dubbed the "delta variant" by the World Health Organization, it is estimated to be 50% more transmissible than the coronavirus variant first found in Britain, researchers at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium and the National Centre for Disease Control said. The variant has spread to over 50 countries, including the Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that its rapid spread could affect the reopening of the economy.

  • A scientist adventurer and China's 'Bat Woman' are under scrutiny as coronavirus lab-leak theory gets another look

    In the video, the researchers scale the cavern wall, their headlamps ghostly blue. "If our skin is exposed, it can easily come in contact with bat excrement and contaminated matter, which means this is quite risky," says Tian Junhua, one of the bat hunters.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "We have to live for several days in the cave . . ." he continues, as the soundtrack amps up the drama. "There's no cellphone signal

  • Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan 'cornered' into holding games

    Tokyo has been “cornered” into holding the games during the coronavirus pandemic, one of Japan’s best-known Olympians and an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee said in an outspoken editorial published Friday. Kaori Yamaguchi said the International Olympic Committee, the government and local organizers are ignoring widespread opposition to the games from the Japanese public. Depending on how the question is phrased in different polls, between 50-80% of Japanese people oppose holding the Olympics.

  • Dead newborn baby discovered by workers emptying porta potty, Texas police say

    The body of a newborn baby believed to be full-term was found inside a porta potty in Texas, officials say.

  • Derek Chauvin’s lawyer tells court police officers have lower life expectancy so the killer cop should be spared prison time

    ‘He has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage and may likely die at younger age like many ex-law enforcement officers,’ former officer’s lawyer argues in court filing

  • Critics hit out at George P Bush selling out his own family to back Trump

    Youngest Bush scion swipes at incumbent in announcement