Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicised any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about China's Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.

Chan told Reuters that standards had not been lowered to accept the Sinovac vaccine and there was no pressure from Beijing to get it approved in the Chinese special administrative region.

"The government has not politicised any vaccine. In fact, we really think that one should not politicise any of the vaccination process, because really the COVID-19 vaccine is our hope," she said in an interview at her office in government headquarters.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Symptoms of Lung Cancer You Need to Know, According to Doctors

    On Feb. 17, controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh lost his battle with lung cancer. The 70-year-old had announced his stage IV cancer diagnosis just one year prior, and, in Oct. 2020, informed his listeners that his condition had recently worsened. The day after Limbaugh's death, Bob Dole, a former Kansas senator who had been the Republican candidate for both the presidency and vice presidency during his political career, announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease, as well. "Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday," Dole said in a statement.Limbaugh and Dole join a staggering number of Americans who will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime; according to the American Cancer Society, approximately 235,760 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021 alone, and the disease will likely cause close to 132,000 deaths this year. The devastating effects of lung cancer make it of the utmost importance to catch and treat the disease early—when the cancer is still localized to the lungs, the five-year survival rate is 63 percent, but that number drops to just 7 percent when the disease has spread to distant parts of the body. If you want to protect yourself, read on to discover the lung cancer symptoms you can't afford to ignore. And for more warning signs to be aware of, These Are the Warning Signs of Throat Cancer You Need to Know. 1 Muscle Weakness If you're having trouble completing workouts that were once a breeze, you might want to check in with your doctor. According to Michael Chen, MD, an internal medicine physician with Ezra, "your immune system can recognize lung cancer and then produce an antibody response that causes an autoimmune disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS)." This disease causes the body to attack its own tissues in the area where nerves and muscles meet, which results in muscle weakness. And for the latest health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Upper Body Swelling If your upper body looks suddenly swollen without any explanation, it's time to consult a medical professional. "The vena cava is the major vein that drains deoxygenated blood back into your heart," explains Chen. However, when a tumor in your lung gets big enough, it can physically compress the vena cava. This phenomenon, known as superior vena cava syndrome (SVCS), causes decreased blood flow to the heart and the rest of the body, which can result in swelling in the face, neck, upper body, and arms. 3 "Moon Face" Lung cancer can sometimes lead to hormonal imbalances that cause Cushing's syndrome, a disorder characterized by too much cortisol in the bloodstream, Chen says. A symptom of this syndrome is the face becoming rounder and wider, a condition colloquially referred to as "moon face." And if you want to play it safe, check out these Warning Signs of Head and Neck Cancer You Need to Know. 4 Chest Pain Don't immediately assume that chest pain is indicative of heart issues. The lungs are lined by a membrane called the pleura, and according to Chen, "if lung cancer is irritating this lining, it can cause pain that you feel in your chest." 5 Shoulder and Arm Pain In some cases, lung cancer develops on an area of the lung called the superior pulmonary sulcus. When these tumors occur, more telltale signs like coughing don't appear until late in the disease. Instead, "the most common initial symptom that can be present in up to 96 percent of patients…is shoulder and arm pain," says Francesco-Maria Serino, MD, PhD, the founder of Doctors in Italy. And for more symptoms that merit serious attention, check out these 25 Common Pains You Should Never Ignore. 6 Headaches Lung cancer can literally have an impact from head to toe. According to Andrea McKee, MD, the American Lung Association's national spokesperson, the disease can spread to the brain and cause headaches, seizures, memory loss, and personality changes. And if that throbbing pain in your head has you concerned, This Is How to Tell If Your Headache Is COVID, Study Says. 7 Bone Pain or Fractures "Lung cancer can spread to the bones," explains McKee. Indeed, the Rogel Cancer Center at Michigan Medicine notes that this type of cancer is one of the most common culprits behind bone metastases, or cancer spreading to the bones. These "bone mets" often result in weakness that can lead to fractures. 8 Blood Clots COVID isn't the only disease that could be causing those persistent blood clots. "Blood clotting disorders can happen in anyone who has an underlying cancer," says McKee. And they do: According to the North American Thrombosis Forum, blood clots occur in as many as 20 percent of cancer patients. 9 Coughing Up Blood Everything from pneumonia to injury may cause you to cough up blood, but in some cases, a lung cancer diagnosis is what's behind this alarming symptom. "[A] tumor invading blood vessels in the lung can cause hemoptysis or coughing up of blood," says McKee. 10 Drooping of One Upper Eyelid Pancoast tumors—a rare form of lung cancer defined by its ability to affect nearby tissue—sometimes cause a group of nerve-related symptoms known as Horner syndrome, according to the American Cancer Society. The symptoms of Horner syndrome include drooping or weakness of one upper eyelid, a smaller pupil in the affected eye, and little or no sweating on the affected side of the face. 11 Recurring Pneumonia COVID isn't the only condition that could have you struggling with persistent pneumonia. Lawrence Shulman, DO, chief of the division of pulmonary and sleep medicine at ProHEALTH Care, says that if you've received a recurring diagnosis of pneumonia in the same area of the lung, it could be a sign of lung cancer.Johns Hopkins Medicine also notes that any recurring respiratory infections could be a symptom of lung cancer, so make sure to consult your primary care provider if you feel like you're getting sick particularly often. 12 Finger Clubbing Finger clubbing—defined by club-like changes in the shape of your fingers and fingernails—can be a sign of lung cancer, according to Cancer Research UK. Thirty-five percent of people with non-small cell lung cancer experience this symptom.Finger clubbing happens in stages: First, the nail bed becomes soft and the skin next to the nail bed is shiny; then the fingernails curve more than normal; and finally, the ends of the fingers become larger until they're bulging. 13 Gradually Worsening Shortness of Breath Shortness of breath is often attributed to age or a sedentary lifestyle. However, oncologist Adil Akhtar, MD, notes that in some cases, this can be a silent sign of lung cancer. 14 An Unrelenting Cough A cough that won't go away is certainly unpleasant, but COVID is likely the issue that first comes to mind when you experience this unpleasant health problem. However, "A chronic cough [can be] due to irritation caused by cancer," Akhtar explains. 15 Fatigue You shouldn't brush off that persistent fatigue, especially if it comes in conjunction with other lung symptoms. "Fatigue can be an early symptom that is not commonly attributed to lung cancer," Akhtar says. 16 Loss of Appetite&Weight Loss According to the American Cancer Society, unexplained appetite loss and weight loss can both be signs of lung cancer. However, these symptoms are commonly seen in patients with other chronic illnesses, so talk to your doctor before jumping to any conclusions. 17 Changes in Your Voice If you or others notice that your voice has become more hoarse, raspy, or high-pitched, The Lung Cancer Foundation of America recommends getting checked out, as it may be a sneaky symptom of lung cancer. 18 Dizziness Dizziness or limbs that become weak or numb are signs of lung cancer that tend to emerge once the illness is in its advanced stages, according to The Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Other symptoms that are more common during these advanced stages are jaundice and lumps in the neck or collarbone region. 19 Extreme Thirst Many people with lung cancer experience high levels of calcium in their blood, according to the American Cancer Society. As a result, lung cancer patients often deal with insatiable thirst and frequent urination.

  • Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

    Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday. Using a sophisticated spying tool called Karma, which relied on a flaw in Apple's iMessage system, they accessed iPhones without requiring the targets to click on anything to establish a connection. While largely invisible to users, BlastDoor is present on iOS 14, the most recent version of Apple's iPhone operating system, and systems for all its other devices, company officials said.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Canada fines two air passengers for false COVID-19 tests

    Canada has fined two passengers for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, the first time travelers have been hit since the introduction in January of mandatory pre-departure negative tests, the Canadian transport regulator said on Thursday. One of the passengers was fined C$10,000 ($7,871) while the other was fined C$7,000 for falsifying the COVID-19 test when they traveled from Mexico on January 23, Transport Canada said in a statement. The travelers also made a false declaration about their health status before boarding a flight to Canada, after having tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days before the flight, the regulator said.

  • Migrants in Mexican camp brave icy nights, chance to enter U.S. nears

    Roberto Manuel wore two shirts, three jackets and four pairs of pants to brace himself for subzero temperatures in Matamoros, the Mexican city opposite Texas, where he lives in a flimsy tent while waiting to resolve an asylum claim in the United States. Manuel, from Nicaragua, has lived there a year and a half under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • More Inside Designer Michelle Smith’s Long Island Home Full of Spontaneity and Surprise

    Throughout the Long Island home, Smith flouts convention with personality and poiseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Great start and a better finish gives Burns lead at Riviera

    Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round. The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

    Former President Donald Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again. If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'Grease'

    The classic 1970s movie-musical is beloved for its starring cast and catchy songs, but most fans probably haven't heard all of these fun facts.

  • Sen. Pat Toomey faces censure over impeachment vote: 'We did not send him there to do the right thing'

    "We did not send him there to vote his conscience," a Pennsylvania county GOP official said after Sen. Pat Toomey voted to convict Donald Trump.

  • Vincent Jackson's family says the former NFL player experienced chronic alcoholism and long-term effects of concussions before his death

    Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday morning in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • Text messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has blamed his tween daughters for the family's international vacation to Mexico, but text messages obtained by The New York Times and Reform Austin News show that his wife, Heidi, was messaging friends and neighbors on Wednesday about heading south of the border amid a harsh winter storm that has left millions of Texans without power and water. Cruz was spotted at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind cold Houston for warm Cancun. He was swiftly criticized for fleeing the state as millions of his constituents suffered amid brutal conditions, and he returned to Texas on Thursday. During his first attempt to smooth things over, Cruz said his daughters — who are 10 and 12 — "asked to take a trip with friends" and "wanting to be a good dad," he agreed to take them to Cancun. The text messages obtained by the Times show Heidi Cruz messaged friends and neighbors to say her house did not have electricity and was "FREEZING." The family was staying with friends, she added, before asking: "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun." Cruz said they could stay at the Ritz-Carlton, leaving that afternoon and coming back on Sunday. No one showed any interest in joining Ted Cruz on vacation, so Heidi Cruz offered up her home's gas stove in case anyone needed to heat water. The Houston Police Department confirmed with the Times that someone from the senator's office called and asked for officers to provide "assistance upon arrival" Wednesday at the airport, and law enforcement was also spotted with Cruz when he returned to Houston on Thursday. Back in the U.S., Cruz offered a new statement, telling reporters it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun and claiming he had "second thoughts" as soon as he got on the plane. His daughters, he said, had "a tough week," and "all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our families, but I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously of fighting for the state of Texas." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeVolunteers in Texas rescue thousands of sea turtles from frigid waters

  • A woman who helped make both Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses says the gowns showcase their very different personalities

    Chloe Savage, an embroiderer who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, says their styles echoed how different they are.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Pulp Fiction' 26 years later

    The iconic Quentin Tarantino film came out 26 years ago. Here's what stars like John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are up to now.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.