Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

She said testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the cases threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the current surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched epidemiologists, health workers and other medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong has largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID-19” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, even as many other countries are shifting their approach to living with the virus.

Lockdowns of entire cities have been imposed in a number of areas of the mainland, but Lam said no such measure is currently being considered in Hong Kong because it is “not realistic.”

She also denied that the central Chinese government is giving instructions to Hong Kong on how to handle the epidemic.

“I reiterate that the central government never issued any instructions on our anti-epidemic work," she said. “The central government will offer support as needed or upon our request, but of course we will always exchange our views.”

The “zero-COVID-19” strategy means that Hong Kong authorities often take measures such as locking down residential estates for mass testing when positive cases are detected, imposing strict quarantine requirements on travelers and ordering the shuttering of businesses.

The rapid surge of infections in the city has threatened to overwhelm its healthcare system.

Health officials said last week that hospitals were already at 90% of capacity and isolation facilities were full. People who test positive for the virus in Hong Kong must either be admitted to a hospital or a quarantine facility.

Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the city's isolation facilities are “severely inadequate" and that it is “working very hard with the full support of the central authorities” to build more.

Current social-distancing measures, such as a ban on dining at restaurants after 6 p.m. and the closure of businesses such as gyms and bars, will be extended until April 20.

“This is not good news to the sectors affected, but really at this stage of the pandemic we have no choice but to take these measures,” Lam said.

She said the city hopes to boost its vaccination rate to 90% by early March.

Other measures announced Tuesday include ending the school year early and moving the normal July-August summer holidays forward to March and April so that schools can be turned into facilities for testing, isolation and vaccination.

Flight bans from countries classified as high risk, including Australia, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the U.S., will be extended to April 20.

___

Soo reported from Singapore.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will Putin pay for a limited war?

    Will Putin pay for a limited war?

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food. Authorities said COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted through droplets and cannot multiply in food or food packaging, and that it is unlikely that it can be transmitted to humans via food consumption. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new COVID-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

  • EU reports Russian troops in eastern Ukraine as U.S. prepares sanctions

    The U.S. and European Union were preparing on Tuesday to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.Driving the news: European officials reported that Russian troops had been spotted overnight moving into the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), whose independence Putin recognized on Monday to widespread international condemnation.Get market news worthy of y

  • Biden set to tout U.S. progress on critical minerals production

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to tout progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles, cell phones, weaponry and a range of related electronics, the White House said. Washington has grown increasingly concerned that low U.S. production of minerals essential for the construction of future technologies could leave it beholden to China and other nations that have heavily invested in mining. That has sparked a range of attempts by Biden, as well as his predecessors, to boost U.S. output of these strategic minerals while balancing opposition to mining from environmental and indigenous groups.

  • Nurses and doctors would get unused visas under Sinema-supported bill

    The legislation is a temporary measure that would help address a nationwide shortage of medical personnel.

  • Hong Kong to enforce mass testing amid staggering predicted surge in COVID infections

    Hong Kong will roll out compulsory testing for COVID-19 starting in mid-March for its 7.4 million residents, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as university researchers predicted new infections could peak at a staggering 180,000 a day next month. Lam said stringent coronavirus rules would be in place until mid-April with schools shut until August, as authorities battle to control an "exponential" rise of infections which have overwhelmed healthcare facilities and resources. Hong Kong is home to some of the most densely populated districts on Earth, with the majority of people living in high-rises cheek by jowl with family members and sharing sometimes tiny lifts.

  • The 'strict parent' storyline for Asian American Olympians is problematic, experts say

    The members of Team USA are thrust into the spotlight every Olympic Games, but when it comes to coverage of Asian American athletes, experts say the media

  • Scientists warn U.K. government over plans to drop self-isolating requirement for COVID infections

    Johnson on Monday will announce the details in Parliament of the government's plan for "living with COVID" by treating it like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

  • Hong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass amid record high cases

    Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed on Monday, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places, as they battle a new record surge in COVID-19 cases. As most major cities learn to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest curbs yet, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that reining in the disease is the city's "overriding mission". Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.

  • FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

    The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.

  • Viral video shows reporter in Ukraine covering its conflict with Russia in 6 different languages

    Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as events were escalating towards Vladimir Putin sending in troops.

  • 'He didn't look good': Former police officer becomes tearful during trial over Floyd's killing

    Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating Floyd's federal civil rights in May 2020.

  • 5 offensive linemen Jacksonville should target in free agency

    The Jags need to make the offensive line an emphasis with a number of expiring deals this offseason.

  • How to Label Jars of Spices, Grains, and Other Ingredients Without Using a Label Maker

    It's an easy way to keep your cabinets and pantry better organized.

  • China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

    Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday. See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns Fast facts The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, […]

  • Massive Credit Suisse leak reveals bank managed hundreds of millions of dollars with clients tied to criminal activity and human rights abuses

    In a statement, Credit Suisse said it "strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices."

  • More patients, fewer nurses: Hong Kong's medical frontline struggles with COVID surge

    Yee, a nurse on the frontline of Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19, recently became one of the patients her hospital had to turn away, after isolation wards, and later corridors, became overpacked with people on gurneys. She was experiencing mild symptoms, and taking time off from work at the overwhelmed Kwong Wah hospital came as a relief. Isolation wards with 40 beds now accommodate 60, some patients were being treated in corridors, and patients from general wards admitted for non-COVID reasons were later found to be positive and had infected other patients and nurses, who were also sent home.

  • Fire dies down on ship carrying luxury cars, with little left to burn

    A fire which swept through a cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars and adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands has lost its intensity, probably because there is little left to burn, a port official said. The Felicity Ace, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. "The fire has subsided in recent hours," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Lusa news agency, saying there was probably little combustible material left to burn.

  • Nightbirde, Fan Favorite Singer on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Dies at 31

    The singer, who went viral for scoring a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell during Season 16, was battling cancer

  • On Vladimir Putin: There's some things in this world you just can't explain

    In his Tuesday column, Tim Rowland looks at Russian President Vladimir Putin's eyes on Ukraine, and how his crazy actually would fit in America.