Hong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

  • FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong democracy group cleans Pillar of Shame ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
  • FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong democracy group cleans Pillar of Shame ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
1 / 2

Hong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong democracy group cleans Pillar of Shame ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
Jessie Pang
·2 min read

By Jessie Pang

(Reuters) - Organisers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had lost an appeal to hold this year's rally.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China planned to hold a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park next Friday.

This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, citing coronavirus restrictions.

“We have to apologise to the public. Hong Kong Alliance can no longer organise the candlelight vigil this year in a lawful manner. We will stop promoting the vigil, said Richard Tsoi of the alliance to the press.

“On that day, we won’t, as an organisation and members of Hong Kong Alliance, appear and join.”

Tsoi said he believed Hong Kong people would still commemorate the June 4 crackdown on pro-democracy activists in a peaceful manner.

Hong Kong's Security Bureau issued a statement warning people not to take part in illegal assemblies or violate the national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing.

Liauw Ka-kei, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong Island Region, told a news conference that the police welcomed the appeal board decision, also urging the public not to participate in or publicise any unauthorised assembly.

“Police have reasonable grounds to believe that the activities not only include the risk of infecting COVID-19 by participants and other people but also pose a serious threat to the life and health of all citizens, jeopardising public safety, and affecting the rights of others,” he said.

Liauw said the police would adopt a zero-tolerance approach and take resolute action against anyone who violated the law.

The security law combined with coronavirus restrictions have cleared the city's streets of protesters after anti-government demonstrations plunged the financial hub into turmoil in 2019.

(Corrects typo in headline)

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Censors Issue Warning Over Tiananmen Film Screenings

    Hong Kong film censors issued a warning to the city’s hospital workers union on Thursday evening over the screening two films related to the 1989 June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown. “I Have Graduated” is a 1992 documentary about the last batch of university students who experienced the 1989 Beijing protests, and was produced by a […]

  • Hong Kong Passes Sweeping Election Overhaul

    May.27 -- Hong Kong’s lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul of the city’s elections which would mean all candidates for elected office must be vetted by a review committee and approved by national security officials. This comes on the same day the police banned again the June 4 pro-democracy vigil now for a second year. Bloomberg’s Iain Marlow reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

    Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil annually, said in a statement that the police had objected to the event because of social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings. For years, Hong Kong and Macao were the only cities in China where people were allowed to mark the 1989 anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement.

  • Solo Yellowstone hiker came face-to-face with grizzlies before bear attack, park says

    The hiker was walking alone on a trail when he encounters the two grizzlies.

  • More than 34,000 Hong Kongers jumped at the chance to obtain entry visas for the UK in February and March amid sweeping electoral changes in the city

    The UK opened applications for British National (Overseas) entry visas on January 31. It allows Hong Kongers to live in the UK for five years.

  • China Launches $11 Billion of Funds to Reform State-Owned Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking another step to shape up state firms with a new fund aimed at reforming a sector that has emerged as the nation’s biggest source of credit risk.China Reform Holdings Corp., a state-run investment firm, and a group of local state asset regulators have launched a suite of equity investment funds totaling 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) to help improve state-owned enterprises’ corporate governance and turn them more market oriented, the company said in a statement Thursday.The announcement marks the latest move by Beijing to make the country’s cumbersome and inefficient SOEs, especially those at the local level, more commercially viable and financially healthier. A wave of bond defaults by state-linked firms since late last year and the ongoing debt saga at China Huarong Asset Management Co., a top bad-loan manager, have challenged long-held assumptions of government support for such firms.The first batch of the newly established funds will total 35 billion yuan, which will be deployed in six cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Qingdao, said the statement, without offering further details about the specific uses of the funding.China’s state asset regulator, including its local branches, oversees the vast majority of the nation’s SOEs, except for financial firms including banks and bad-loan managers such as Huarong that are overseen by financial regulators.China’s state-linked borrowers, which have more than $4 trillion in outstanding onshore bonds, are facing increased scrutiny. Including its silence over Huarong’s debt woes, Beijing is sending a clear signal that poorly run SOEs won’t be automatically bailed out as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce moral hazard in the country’s financial markets.Deepening concern about the level of backing for state firms at the local level has in part caused new debt sales to plunge in financially weaker provinces such as Henan and Shanxi this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • U.S. Olympic women's basketball coach Dawn Staley 'not nervous' over Diana Taurasi injury

    Diana Taurasi will miss at least four weeks of the WNBA season with a sternum fracture. The U.S. Olympic team will be named in mid to late June.

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • Biden's 90-day deadline for virus origins spurred by 'unexamined intelligence': NYT

    The idea the coronavirus leaked from a lab hasn't been disproved. However, a World Health Organization report said it was unlikely.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Influencer Amanda Ensing is suing Sephora for defamation after the company said she made light of the Capitol riot

    Sephora previously said that Amanda Ensing made light of the "violence and tragic loss of life" during the Capitol insurrection.

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault