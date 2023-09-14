Hong Kong police arrest man over sexual assault of Korean tourist during livestream

[Source]

Hong Kong police have arrested a man for molesting a South Korean tourist who was livestreaming her first visit to the island.

What happened: The woman, who goes by @may5w and has over 16,000 followers on Twitch, was reportedly waiting at a tram stop in the Central area when the man approached her to ask for directions. In a clip circulating online, the man can be seen putting his arm around the woman and grabbing her before asking her to come with him.

“Listen, come with me. I'm alone,” he can be heard saying as the woman resists.

He then follows her down a stairwell, where he forcefully presses her against a wall and says, “I am alone. Come with me.”

“I'm not alone,” the streamer repeatedly tells him as she tries to push him away. He can then be seen grabbing her chest and forcibly kissing her head. As she cries for help, the man seemingly flees the scene.

The aftermath: The victim reportedly traveled to Macau after the incident and livestreamed from her hotel on Monday evening. She talked about the bruises she suffered from the incident, noting that she would return to Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“The bruises became worse actually, he held me too tight,” she told her viewers.

She also posted a message on her Twitch account saying that she was already in contact with the South Korean consulate.

Arrest: On Tuesday morning, Hong Kong police arrested the 46-year-old man, who works as a waiter, on Belcher’s Street in Kennedy Town, according to South China Morning Post. Inspector Kong Wai-ming of the Central criminal investigation unit said they seized clothing that matched what the molester in the video was wearing.

Although his name was not released, social media users claimed that the man’s name is Amit Jariyal. Police said they received more than 10 reports from livestream viewers on Monday. Kong was grateful to those who had reported the case, adding that “maintaining community order and public security relies on the cooperation of the public.”

