Hong Kong police arrest organizers of Tiananmen Square massacre vigil

Hong Kong police arrested four leaders of a group that organizes the Asian financial hub's annual Tiananmen Square massacre vigil on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The arrest of barrister Chow Hang Tung and other activists from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China marks the latest setback for the city's pro-democracy movement — who've been accused of colluding with foreign powers in violation of the repressive national security law.

It comes amid a wider crackdown on groups that the government deems guilty of national security offenses or "unpatriotic" conduct.

Driving the news: In a Facebook post, the activist group shared details of a letter police sent them on Tuesday.

The police accused the group of being "an agent of foreign forces" and demanded the alliance hand over details about members by the end of Tuesday, or risk facing six months in prison or a HK$100,000 (US$13,000) fine.

The group said it would not comply.

The big picture: Hong Kong police banned this year's June 4 vigil marking the anniversary of the 1989 massacre by Chinese government forces in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Chow, vice chair of the alliance, was arrested then for promoting an unauthorized assembly.

