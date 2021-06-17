Hong Kong police arrest executives from Jimmy Lai's pro-democracy newspaper

Hong Kong's Apple Daily said police were conducting a search of the pro-democracy newspaper's offices after arresting its chief editor and four other senior executives on Thursday morning local time.

Why it matters: The arrests of the paper's chief editor, Ryan Law, along with its chief operating officer, two other editors and the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, were made under China's national security law — which gives the government broad power to limit people's political freedom.

It's the second time Hong Kong police force have targeted Apple Daily under the law. Police arrested the paper's founder, Jimmy Lai, and other executives last year. Lai is now serving a 14-month prison sentence.

Details: The executives were arrested on Thursday for "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security," per the newspaper and other Hong Kong outlets, including the South China Morning Post.

