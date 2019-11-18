Hong Kong Police Storm University Campus Occupied by Protesters as Courts Overturn Mask Ban

Police cracked down on Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University Monday after a days-long siege on the protester-occupied campus spawned some of the most violent confrontations since the anti-government demonstrations began six months ago.

Following protracted fighting, several protesters attempted to flee the campus and avoid arrest Monday morning, but were driven back by a barrage of tear gas.

Dozens of people were arrested as clashes broke out nearby the university, including several who were seen detained outside a high-end hotel in the city’s tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui (often referred to by it’s abbreviation TST).

An unknown number of students remain hunkered behind the walls of Polytechnic University, which police are not allowing press to access.

As fears of a bloody showdown mount, Hong Kong’s courts granted protesters a major victory Monday, striking down a controversial face mask ban that the government had enacted in October. The High Court found the ban on face coverings at all public gatherings a violation of the territory’s mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

Imposed under colonial-era emergency regulations that the government had invoked in hopes of quelling the months-long unrest, the ban instead inflamed public anger and prompted more clashes.

The court’s decision was greeted with cheers on the streets.

“It shows that what the government is doing may not be legal and right, they just want us to feel afraid,” said Billy, 35, a white collar worker who came out to Hong Hom to show his support for protesters trapped inside Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, the government has warned that the unrest has “reduced the chance” that upcoming local elections will be held. The polls, slated for Nov. 24, are seen as a referendum on Hong Kong’s protest movement and their deferral is likely to exacerbate tensions further.

From Monday afternoon, many family members and friends convened on a footbridge that leads into the campus. Unable to get inside, they hope their presence will send a message to the phalanx of officers gathered nearby. “Release the people,” some shouted.

“My sister is inside,” said Joy, a 29-year-old officer worker who joined the other relatives on the footbridge. “I don’t know what to do. I know I can’t help her get out but I want to be closer to her. My mother is quite worried but I told her to stay home.”

Other well-wishers gathered in a park about half a kilometer from the university, sitting under a large Christmas illumination that read “Peace.”

“It’s been more than five months, everyone is very tired,” said Tsoi, a 28-year-old masters student at the university. “This feels like the last chance to gather all the people and have a stand.” He added that he had friends inside the campus. “They are very tired and very worried. But most of them say they will stay and fight until the end.”

As night fell, the crowd swelled with office workers turning out to join the protest. “I’m afraid, but if we don’t stand up for them the students won’t have any chance to get out of there,” said Cuson, a 40-year-old public sector worker.

Labour Party legislator Fernando Cheung was also among the throng.

“It’s a humanitarian catastrophe,” he told TIME. “We have hundreds of young people trapped by police, not allowing them to leave, and we know the food and water and other materials are limited.”

He estimated that around a hundred protesters were under 18 and 40 were under 16.

