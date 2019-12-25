Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and used pepper spray on protesters on Wednesday (December 25) to try to disperse crowds at Christmas-decorated shopping malls and nearby streets.

Although there were no major clashes, riot police patrolled past protest hotspots--briefly firing tear gas in Mong Kok.

Police have described their responses to the unrest as reactive and restrained.

Demonstrators were keen to keep the protests going- despite festive celebrations.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HONG KONG ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTER, KAY, SAYING:

"Because we want the world to know that Hong Kongers are trying to lower the economic growth of the Christmas day. We are here not to destroy anything but we are trying to let everyone to know that we won't celebrate the Christmas because we want to protest even on this joyful day."

Police arrested several people in a shopping mall in the Sha Tin district after pepper-spraying them. The mall closed early, with staff directing customers to leave.

Other shopping centers remained open throughout the day.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters, despite acknowledging their defeat in November's council elections.