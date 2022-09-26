Hong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease

Farah Master and Joyce Zhou
·2 min read

By Farah Master and Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong is readying for a surge in travel after the global financial hub ended mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine for international arrivals on Monday, with travel companies reporting 10-fold jumps in requests.

The curbs were lifted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years after the city's leader, John Lee, said last week that such arrivals could return home or seek accommodation of their choice, but had to self-monitor for three days on entry.

"I have been waiting for this for almost three years," said 58-year-old Hong Kong resident, Barbara Van Moppes, who arrived from Bangkok. "The rest of the world has opened up and so Hong Kong needs to open up now and return to normal, because it’s such a fantastic place to live." All international arrivals in the Chinese special administrative region had previously been forced to stay for as long as three weeks in hotel quarantine at their own expense, though the period was gradually cut to three days. But Monday's change still leaves Hong Kong far behind much of the world in dropping curbs.

International arrivals are barred from bars and restaurants for three days. Athough allowed to go to work and school, they still need to do multiple COVID tests in the first week after arriving.

Still, Hong Kong's Travel Industry Council expects outbound travel to surge as much as 50% for the next few months, executive director Fanny Yeung told public broadcaster RTHK. Growth would be capped by the number of outbound flights, however, Yeung cautioned, while inbound tourism was not likely to grow by much, inhibited by the existing curbs. Travel website Expedia Hong Kong said searches for Japan surged to 10 times last week while those for Taiwan almost doubled over the prior 14 days. Trip.com said flight searches surged 95 times and orders soared 50% on its Hong Kong site on the week, with Tokyo, Bangkok, Osaka and Singapore featuring as top destinations. International aviation body IATA said the next step would be for Hong Kong to scrap all COVID-19 measures. The former British colony had been a global outlier outside mainland China in imposing hotel quarantine for international arrivals, in line with the country's "dynamic zero" COVID strategy.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents had slammed the COVID-19 rules saying they threatened Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

Stilll, residents landing at the city's airport were thrilled by Monday's easing.

"It’s now totally hassle-free, so I just came out within 30 minutes," said businessman Marjuk Mutahlif, 32. "I can go."

(Additional reporting by Sophie Yu in Shanghai, Jamie Freed in Hong Kong and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Shells Kurds in Iraq as Unrest Mounts Over Mahsa Amini’s Death

    The attack comes during protests in Iran and elsewhere over a 22-year-old woman’s death in Tehran while in police custody.

  • Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters pushes back on reports he canceled concerts in Poland: 'Your papers are wrong'

    Following backlash over comments about Russia's war in Ukraine, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters fired back on Facebook, saying reports that he canceled two concerts in Poland were wrong.

  • Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund

    A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others stood trial in Hong Kong on Monday for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in the city three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is a retired bishop of Hong Kong, was first arrested in May together with others including singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.

  • Saudi Arabia Faces Challenges to Tap Its Vast Copper Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia says it has the potential to unlock enough copper to ease a looming shortage as the world makes an epic shift to clean energy, but the kingdom faces challenges that established mining countries already have solved.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • Thieves steal from San Francisco home three times in night

    A family says that thieves pilfered items through the garage of their Divisadero Street home three times over the course of a single night.

  • Biden’s watchdog in the skies can’t ground Air DeSantis

    There’s probably little the Federal Aviation Administration can do to stop DeSantis from continuing the flights, people familiar with the agency’s legal authorities say.

  • Talks on second-gen COVID vaccine will take months and could fail, Valneva warns

    PARIS (Reuters) -Current talks with a potential partner on its COVID-19 jab could take several months and might not succeed, French drugmaker Valneva warned on Monday, saying it would only produce a second-generation vaccine if it obtains the necessary funding. The French company has struggled to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to the market and compete with the products of larger rivals like AstraZeneca, Moderna or BioNTech/Pfizer. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation jab, but said it suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels.

  • McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of its offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday. It marks the company's second set of price increases this year as Japan grapples with inflationary pressures and a slide in the yen to a 24-year-low, making imported ingredients more expensive. From this Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

  • Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation

    Japanese start-up firms are developing next-generation solar panels and microchips.

  • Macau casino operators soar as China allows tour groups after nearly 3 years

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Macau casino operators soared up to 13% on Monday after the city's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travellers and permit group tours, which could likely boost the footfall in the world's biggest gambling hub. The Chinese special administrative region, which is the only place in the country where it is legal for citizens to gamble in casinos, will aim to open to mainland tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years, the city's chief executive Ho Iat Seng said on Saturday. Macau, a former Portuguese colony, has implemented stringent COVID-19 pandemic restrictions with tight border controls since 2020, resulting in a major impact on its casino industry.

  • N.Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of U.S. VP Harris visit

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range ballistic missile fired from near the Taechon area of North Pyongyan Province just before 7 a.m. local time and flew about 600 km (373 miles) at an altitude of 60 km and a speed of Mach 5. "North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is an act of grave provocation that threatens the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

  • China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.” “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese and any move to obstruct…

  • Here to stay? China's cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths

    A thousand days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was told of a "viral pneumonia" in central China, many countries have returned to pre-COVID-19 life. Not so China itself - in cities big or small, routine PCR testing is the new normal. On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO's office in China was informed of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting', unfinished properties

    For six months, home for Ms. Xu has been a room in a high-rise apartment in the southern Chinese city of Guilin that she bought three years ago, attracted by brochures touting its riverfront views and the city's clean air. "All the family's savings were invested in this house," Xu, 55, told Reuters from the Xiulan County Mansion complex, her room bare except for a mosquito net-covered bed, a few necessities and empty bottles on the floor. Xu and about 20 other buyers living in Xiulan County Mansion share a makeshift outdoor toilet and gather during the day at a table and benches in the central courtyard area.

  • Tom Brady stars in Week 4 Sunday Night Football promo featuring Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’

    Artist Beck covers Neil Youngs Old Man in Sunday Night Footballs Week 4 promo as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • We are in our 80s and want to transfer ownership of some homes to our children. How should we do this in a tax-advantageous way?

    The focus on the adult children's taxes sounds noble, but the bigger question is what works best for the givers.

  • Swapping Hong Kong for Crewe: 'We won't go back'

    The BBC has followed families who have moved from Hong Kong to the UK, to see if life is everything they hoped for.

  • Pound plunge the latest ill omen as stocks slide

    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as concerns that high interest rates could hurt growth also knocked Asian shares to a two-year low, with demand-sensitive stocks such as Australia's miners and carmakers in Japan and Korea hit hard.

  • Seasoned Travelers Are Sharing The Travel Tips They Hate, And To Say I Feel Smarter Would Be An Understatement

    "Trying to find something that is super secret and no other tourist has gone to. With the internet, good things generally get written up about and discussed."View Entire Post ›

  • This Glass-bottomed Kayak Tour Through an Abandoned Mine in Kentucky Brings You to an Underground Waterfall

    Spot fish, bats, and an underground waterfall during this epic tour.