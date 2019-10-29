Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from running in district elections

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he was the only candidate who had been disqualified from running in local district council elections due to be held in November.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was deemed to be "invalid".

The government separately stated the candidate could not comply with the requirements of relevant electoral laws. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)