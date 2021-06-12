Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow walked free from jail - Reuters
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow walked free from jail - Reuters

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow was released on Saturday from prison on the second anniversary of the city's huge democracy rallies, with police out in force and protests now all but banned.

Two thousand officers have been placed on standby after social media calls for residents to commemorate the failed democracy demonstrations.

Authorities have kept a coronavirus prohibition on public gatherings despite the city recording just three local infections in the last month.

A Beijing-imposed national security has also criminalised much dissent and most of the city's democracy leaders have been arrested, jailed or fled overseas.

On Saturday morning, one of those figures walked free from prison.

Ms Chow, 24, was mobbed by waiting media but made no comment. She wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "You are doing so great".

Ms Chow hails from a generation of activists who cut their teeth in politics as teenagers and became an inspiration for those who chafe under Beijing's increasingly authoritarian rule.

She spent about seven months behind bars for her role in a 2019 protest outside the city's police headquarters. Fellow youth activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam were sentenced in the same case.

Ms Chow's release comes at a sensitive time.

Two years ago on June 12, thousands of protesters surrounded the city's legislature in an attempt to stop the passage of a bill that could have allowed extraditions to mainland China's opaque judicial system.

Riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the huge crowds.

Footage of the clashes deepened public anger, and fuelled what became an increasingly violent movement calling for full democracy that raged for seven straight months.

Huge crowds rallied week after week in the most serious challenge to China's rule since Hong Kong's 1997 handover.

Beijing's leaders have dismissed the call for democracy, portraying those who protested as stooges of "foreign forces" trying to undermine China.

They have since overseen a sweeping crackdown that has successfully curbed dissent and radically transformed the once outspoken semi-autonomous city.

The spear tip of that crackdown is the national security law.

More than 100 people have been arrested under the new law, including Ms Chow.

She has not yet been charged but dozens of others have, including jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Most have been denied bail and they face up to life in jail if convicted.

Protests have been all but illegal for the last year in Hong Kong but anniversary events can focus attention.

On Friday, two activists from Student Politicism, a pro-democracy group, were arrested on suspicion of advertising an unauthorised assembly.

Last week authorities banned an annual candlelight vigil to commemorate victims of Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

But many Hong Kongers still quietly signalled defiance by turning on mobile phone lights and lighting candles that evening.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests in the city in 2019. The 24-year-old activist had been convicted together with her long-time activist colleague, Joshua Wong, for their involvement in an illegal rally near police headquarters in the Chinese-ruled city. Wong remains in prison and the reason for Chow's early release after being sentenced to 10 months in jail was not clear.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from jail

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from jail Saturday after serving more than six months for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during massive 2019 anti-government protests that triggered a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony. Chow, 24, was greeted by a crowd of journalists as she left the Tai Lam Center for Women. Only a small group of supporters were on the scene, an apparent reflection of the government’s threats to jail those it deems in violation of a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the territory a year ago.

  • Senate Republicans Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Approval for New Iran Deal

    Republicans proposed legislation Friday that would require President Joe Biden to secure congressional approval before a new nuclear deal is forged with Iran.

  • Guests on Sunday talk shows: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a guest on 'State of the Union'

    Sunday Talk Show Guests, June 13: Nancy Pelosi on CNN's 'State of the Union'; Sen. Susan Collins on 'Face the Nation'; Mike Pompeo on 'Fox News Sunday'; Simone Biles on'60 Minutes'

  • 'Deeply grateful': Original Pride flag unveiled at San Francisco museum

    More than four decades later, a remnant of one of two original Pride flags measuring nearly 30-feet-by-13-feet has been located and authenticated.

  • Trump's DOJ obtained House Democrats' data in leak investigation

    The New York Times, which first reported the subpoenas, said the data of at least a dozen people connected to the committee was seized.

  • Joe Biden Delivers Surprise Graduation Message at Parkland High School: 'A Story of Resilience'

    "Three years ago, your lives and the lives of this community were changed in an instant. This class lost a piece of its soul," the president told graduates

  • China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin

    Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing Washington of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Friday that revealed wide divisions in a number of contentious areas, including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Calls for a more thorough investigation into the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 are particularly sensitive for China because of suggestions that it might have have escaped from a laboratory in the central city of Wuhan, where cases were first discovered.

  • U.S. says diplomatic presence in Kabul requires 'functioning, secure airport'

    The United States believes keeping an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a "functioning, secure" airport, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, suggesting that embassies could be forced to close without one. The statement came a day after a Taliban spokesman effectively rejected Turkey's proposal that its troops remain to guard and run the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the departure of the rest of the U.S.-led foreign force. The Taliban's position poses serious questions for the United States, other countries and international organizations with missions in Kabul about how to evacuate personnel from landlocked Afghanistan should fighting threaten the capital.

  • China has created a dystopian hellscape in Xinjiang, Amnesty report says

    In a new report, Amnesty International says China is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

  • Most Colorado coal power plants less cost effective than wind, solar

    Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation

    Russia sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting Thursday that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. Estonia, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, organized the meeting to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the 27-nation European Union, inviting its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to speak about the relationship and challenges to peace and security.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow freed from jail

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow walked free on Saturday, after serving nearly seven months in prison.The 24-year-old was convicted with her long-time activist colleague, Joshua Wong, for their involvement in an unauthorized rally during the city's 2019 anti-government protests.It's not clear the reason for Chow's early release after being sentenced to 10 months in jail.Meanwhile, Wong remains behind bars.Chow alongside Wong and Nathan Law, who is currently in Britain where he has been given asylum, rose to prominence as teenage activists during the 2014 Umbrella protests, which demanded universal suffrage.The three founded the democracy group Demosisto in 2016, which dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious national security law for the city last year.Chow was arrested last year on suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces" under the security law but has not faced any charges yet.

  • U.S. image among European, Asian partners improves under Biden

    The United States' image abroad has improved dramatically since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 12 nations, mainly in Europe and Asia, that was released on Thursday. The 2021 survey conducted by the nonpartisan research group found a median of 75% of people had confidence in Biden "to do the right thing regarding world affairs," versus 17% who felt that way about Trump in 2020. A median of 62% had a favorable view of the United States in 2021, up from 34% last year.

  • Black GOP lawmaker accuses Congressional Black Caucus of blocking membership

    “In the Black community, we have a wide range of political thought,” Rep. Byron Donalds said. The Congressional Black Caucus is being accused of blocking the membership of a Black representative on Capitol Hill. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and his staff have made overtures to the CBC but have apparently been rebuffed, The Hill reported Thursday.

  • Dunkin’ worker stabbed over donut flavor. Now a rapper is charged, Georgia cops say

    The rapper says he’s being “framed.”

  • The 'inconvenient' Mrs Habyarimana straining France-Rwanda ties

    The fate of an elderly Rwandan widow, who has spent decades trying to avoid a trial for genocide while living in France, is one of the key sticking points in the delicate process of reconciliation undertaken by Paris and Kigali in recent months.

  • Jasmine Hartin, partner of Lord Ashcroft's son, granted bail after policeman shot dead in Belize

    A Canadian socialite accused of shooting dead a policeman in Belize has been released from jail on a $15,000 bail. Jasmine Hartin has been charged with manslaughter by negligence after allegedly attempting to hand Henry Jemmott his service pistol after giving him a massage on the beach Ms Hartin, 32, has two children with Andrew Ashcroft, the son of billionaire Conservative donor Lord Ashcroft, and lives with him in the Central American country. She was bundled out of Hattieville Prison under a

  • Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach

    Lawmakers in Oregon on Thursday night expelled a Republican legislator who let violent, far-right protesters into the Statehouse. Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

  • Exclusive: China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing - top U.S. envoy

    The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub. In unusually strident remarks to Reuters this week, U.S. Consul-General Hanscom Smith called it "appalling" that Beijing's influence had "vilified" routine diplomatic activities such as meeting local activists, part of a government crackdown on foreign forces that was "casting a pall over the city". Smith's remarks highlight deepening concerns over Hong Kong's sharply deteriorating freedoms among many officials in the administration of President Joe Biden one year after China's parliament imposed the law.