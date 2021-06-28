Hong Kong pro-democracy media buckles under China pressure

·6 min read
Apple Daily journalists hold freshly-printed copies of the last edition while acknowledging supporters gathered outside their office
Apple Daily saw a wave of support during its final days

The continued targeting of pro-democracy journalists and publications is sending a chilling message to Hong Kong's media, with experts warning of a devastating impact on press freedom in the city. The BBC's Andreas Illmer reports.

On Sunday night, police announced that they had arrested a former senior journalist with the now-shut Apple Daily at the airport as he was trying to leave the city.

Apple Daily closed down after officials arrested its senior leadership under the city's controversial national security law and froze its assets. Its owner, media mogul Jimmy Lai, was already in jail on a string of charges.

News of the arrest came hours after Stand News - popular with pro-democracy supporters - said it would shelve commentary pieces over fears of a crackdown.

Stand News is one of the last openly pro-democratic publications now left in the city. It was among a handful of relatively new online news portals that gained prominence during the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong guarantees its residents press freedom under the terms of an agreement which saw Britain hand the city back to China.

But industry stalwarts say that this is being blatantly violated under the national security law, enacted in June 2020 as a response to years of mounting pro-democracy protests. The controversial law criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Press freedom is withering and mired in uncertainty," Chris Yeung, a veteran journalist and former chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists' Association, told the BBC.

"The arrests worsened the feeling of fear prevalent among journalists since the enactment of the national security law," he added. "The closure of Apple Daily has worsened the chilling effect on the media."

The law was initially used against activists and protest leaders, but in recent months authorities have been targeting media outlets, with Apple Daily the first casualty.

The mix of tabloid gossip and pro-democracy voices had become the city's biggest voice of dissent until its closure earlier in June.

Police said several of the paper's reports had breached the national security law, for instance by calling for sanctions on Hong Kong or on mainland China.

Media reports suggest that like Apple Daily's editors and owner Jimmy Lai, the journalist arrested on Sunday would also be charged under the national security law.

"The Hong Kong authorities actions against Apple Daily are outrageous and unacceptable because they blatantly violate media freedom, and treat independent journalism as a crime," Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch told the BBC.

"China's leaders obviously intend to intimidate other smaller media outlets and their journalists by showing that critical reporting will be punished."

The Hong Kong Journalists' Association has criticised the latest arrest and asked police for an explanation.

The 'literary inquisition' has arrived

The statement by Stand News that it would shelve commentary articles and stop accepting sponsorship from readers, one of the publication's source of finance for its operation, also referenced the situation in the city.

Explaining their decision with the explicit reference to the national security law, Stand News said it wanted to protect supporters, authors and editors since the "literary inquisition" had arrived in Hong Kong. "Literary inquisition" is a well-known term in China, referring to various periods when intellectuals were persecuted during the country's imperial history.

The Stand News' decision was "understandable," Mr Yeung said. "They have been named by pro-Beijing media as pro-democracy, for taking a critical stance towards the government."

A woman holds a copy of the Apple Daily newspaper&#xa0;in front of the Apple Daily headquarters with her children
Many showed their support for Apple Daily the night it closed down

"It is yet another deeply worrying case of the tremendous impact of the national security law on journalism. Online media now seems to be the next target following the closure of Apple Daily."

Chor-yung Cheung, media specialist at the City University of Hong Kong, agrees: "The arrests have seriously undermined people's confidence in the protection of free press in Hong Kong.

"I am not surprised by the precautious measures adopted by Stand News, and I expect that there may be more actions of this kind in the near future by other liberal media in Hong Kong," he told the BBC. "The national security law has brought a new, more authoritarian paradigm to Hong Kong."

Authorities in Hong Kong and on the mainland insist that the press can continue to operate freely and openly - the city's top official Carrie Lam said after the Apple Daily raid that "normal journalistic work" would not be affected, although she did not elaborate.

Press freedom hits 'record low'

Chinese officials have repeatedly said media freedoms in Hong Kong are respected, but are not absolute.

Over the past weekend, Hong Kong's police chief Raymond Siu even suggested further legislation that would have an impact on the media. Explicitly blaming the media for people's mistrust of authorities, he said he would welcome a fake news law that would allow the police to "bring these people to justice".

In May, the Hong Kong Journalists' Association released a report saying the territory's press freedom index for journalists had hit a record low, warning that "after the enactment of Hong Kong National Security Law, the Government continued to suppress the news media."

"Of the 367 responding journalists, 91% said press freedom in Hong Kong had worsened compared to a year ago," the report found. "As many as 85% of the responding journalists agree with comments that the Hong Kong government is the source of suppressing press freedom."

Notably, this was before the crackdown on Apple Daily.

Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club said the closure of the paper was "a blow to the journalism community in Hong Kong and raises legitimate concerns over the future of press freedom in the city."

'Banging down the Hong Kong nails'

Mr Yeung said that the "only certainty is that it looks more likely to get worse for an unknown period of time before it will get any better". "The national security law has caused far more damaging impacts on freedoms and way of life than many people had envisaged one year ago."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists the media can continue to operate freely

He expects that critical voices will become more careful while still trying to find "a safer approach in the pursuit of independent, free journalism".

What those safer approaches could look like remains to be seen. Since the closure of Apple Daily, activists have for instance been been rushing to back up the paper's online articles on censorship-proof blockchain platforms to ensure they won't just vanish from the web.

Earlier, cyber activists had used the same approach to archive documentaries by the city's public broadcaster RTHK, after the media outlet said it would remove some of its older material. RTHK used to be critical of the government, but this has changed after authorities installed new management there.

"If Xi Jinping and the authoritarians in Beijing have their way, there will be no press freedom left in Hong Kong," Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said. "Every step and action they have taken shows that to be their ultimate goal."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • FBI China spy probe faces backlash as case against professor ends in mistrial

    An FBI agent’s admission he baselessly targeted a Chinese Canadian researcher in an economic espionage probe is driving calls for a federal investigation into the Justice Department's conduct under the China Initiative.Why it matters: Asian Americans, concerned about racial profiling amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, raised the alarm about the program early on as the DOJ has sought to root out the Chinese government’s efforts to steal intellectual property. Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Teaching about ‘white privilege’ is dividing society, warns equalities minister

    The concept of “white privilege” is “stoking divisions” and “marginalising the most disadvantaged” in society, the equalities minister warns today. Writing for The Telegraph, Kemi Badenoch says schools must only teach the concept of “white privilege” if they explain that it is “highly contentious”. Mrs Badenoch insists the phrase “reinforces the notion that everyone and everything around ethnic minorities is racist”, and makes the majority white population of the UK “more conscious about their r

  • Manchin says there’s ‘absolutely’ a passable infrastructure deal in Congress

    West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday said there is “absolutely” an infrastructure deal in Congress that will clear hurdles and be signed by President Joe Biden.

  • Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

    While talking to Power 106, rapper Saweetie opened up about the downside of having pretty privilege.

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by

  • Matt Hancock took mistress Gina Coladangelo to a G7 health conference three weeks ago

    Matt Hancock took his mistress Gina Coladangelo as his aide to a G7 conference three weeks ago, prompting calls for an overhaul of the rules governing the appointment of government non-executive directors. Health department sources confirmed that Ms Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the department since last September, attended the G7 meeting of world health ministers at Oxford University on June 3 and June 4. The G7 health ministers meeting brought together health leaders from the world’

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementRomney: Trump election fraud lie ‘like WWF’ Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “C

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

    Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so."

  • Russia launches largest submarine in 30 years

    Russia has tested a giant new nuclear submarine in open waters for the first time, just days after a tense standoff in the Black Sea with Britain involving a Royal Navy destroyer. The ‘Belgorod’, believed to be the largest submarine developed anywhere in the world in 30 years, was trialled in the White Sea over the weekend, according to Russian state media. Once approved for use, the vessel will be capable of launching nuclear strikes with six intercontinental ‘Poseidon’ torpedoes. It will also

  • Border Patrol's next chief discusses shift away from Trump-era policies

    During his first one-on-one interview since this week being named the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz outlined his leadership vision for a federal law enforcement agency that continues to face challenges and controversy. The incoming chief does not plan to make drastic changes, he said, but his appointment indicates a critical leadership shakeup at a time when the Biden administration is attempting to reverse course from the prior administration on immigration enforcement policies. Asked about internal tension between career agents and the incoming administration, Ortiz acknowledged differences in ideas and approaches but stopped short of calling it a problem.

  • Iran's 'Poirot' among a wave of vigilante archaeologists leading illegal digs through royal graves

    He calls himself “Poirot” and says he is the “the greatest Iranian archaeologist”, but he is not affiliated with any university or sanctioned by the government. An Iranian Kurd from the city of Kermanshah who adopted the persona of Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective, Poirot claims to be an expert treasure hunter, capitalising on a wave of illegal excavations fuelled by an economic crisis brought on by US sanctions. “The graves and mausoleums of our kings are openly known and accessible for exca

  • Bhutan's king has been hiking and camping across his mountainous kingdom to oversee pandemic measures

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been traveling across the country by foot and on horse to visit with his 700,000 citizens.