Hong Kong to promote monetary authority veteran Eddie Yue to head city's de facto central bank

Hong Kong's government will promote a veteran insider to succeed the departing chief executive of its de facto central bank, a move that ensures continuity and stability in the city's monetary policy while the local economy is facing unprecedented headwinds.

Eddie Yue Wai-man, the most senior and longest-serving among the three deputy chief executives of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will succeed Norman Chan Tak-lam as the head of the HKMA, according to government sources.

A selection panel headed by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po concluded that Yue, who joined the HKMA at its establishment in 1993, is the most experienced and suitable candidate, a source told the South China Morning Post, on condition of anonymity. The appointment is expected to be announced on Thursday, the source said.

The appointment is expected to ensure a smooth transition at the HKMA at a time when the city is facing unprecedented challenges, including protests against a suspended but controversial extradition bill.

Yue, 54, is responsible for investing the HK$4.137 trillion (US$529 billion) Exchange Fund, which is used to defend the local currency against short sellers. His appointment comes after the authority reported on Wednesday the fund had a record HK$170.8 billion in investment earnings for the first half.

He is also director of the HKMA Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office, which puts him in charge of promoting Hong Kong as a facilitator of deals and fundraising for infrastructure projects, such as Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Yue replaces Chan, who will turn 65 and retire at the end of September after staying in the job for 10 years.

He will have to deal with the anti-extradition bill protests, which have added pressure to Hong Kong's role as an international financial market, with some international investors already voicing concerns about violence at recent protests. The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983 and might face attacks if confidence is weak.

Yue started his career as a civil servant, joining as an administrative officer in the Hong Kong Government in 1986.

He joined the HKMA when the first chief executive, Joseph Yam, set up the authority as a senior manager, and has worked in and headed a number of divisions, from bank regulation and external relations to monetary management. He took up his current post in September 2007.

