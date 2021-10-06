Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two Hong Kong property agencies are suing heavily indebted China Evergrande Group over unpaid commissions, according to a court filing and media reports, piling pressure on the developer as it scrambles to raise funds and avert a collapse.

Centaline filed a suit against Evergrande in September to recover HK$3.1 million ($398,196) in overdue commissions, a court filing showed, while the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Midland Holdings is claiming unpaid commission of HK$43.45 million for two developments in Hong Kong.

An executive at Centaline China told Reuters they have also filed a suit against Evergrande in a Guangzhou court in southern China, seeking to claim hundreds of millions of yuan it says it is due.

Centaline confirmed to Reuters it filed a claim in Hong Kong last month, but declined to comment further. Midland declined to comment, saying the case was going through legal procedures. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong's exposure to debt-laden developer China Evergrande is "very minimal" at 0.05%, or HK$14 billion ($1.79 billion) of banking assets and will not cause any systemic risks, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the city's Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

Evergrande has vowed to repay its suppliers and contractors in mainland China as soon as possible, in some cases offering apartments or other real estate assets, as construction at many of its sites have halted because of delayed payments.

With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its cash crunch could spread through China's financial system and reverberate globally, a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank's vow last week to protect homebuyers' interests.

Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment.

Last month it missed coupon payments on two dollar bond tranches and is scrambling to sell assets to pay creditors, prioritising repayment to onshore lenders in the last few weeks.

($1 = 7.7851 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand Raises Rates to Tame Inflation With More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled further increases will likely be needed to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, lifted t

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Powell ‘Failed’ as Leader Over Fed Trading Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said revelations about investment transactions last year by Federal Reserve officials call into question Jerome Powell’s leadership of the U.S. central bank.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“For Fed officials to actively trade in the market rai

  • Work-From-Home Future Challenges Philippine Call Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines should adopt policies for call centers that will fit the post-pandemic workplace, according to the head of the industry group, as it seeks to extend the sector’s two decades of growth.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bitt

  • China sent 52 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone in its largest show of force yet

    The massive display of Chinese military might comes one day after the US urged China to end its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan.

  • Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

    A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Fantasia Holdings Group announced it missed the payment in a statement issued through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors are worried Evergrande Group might collapse with 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt.

  • Nasdaq Falls 2% as Tech Selloff Batters Indexes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined Monday as a selloff in technology stocks resumed on the threat of persistently high inflation. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe S&P 500 fell 1.3% -- dipping below its 100-day moving

  • China Evergrande Stock Was Halted Pending a ‘Major Transaction.’ It Still Has Too Much Debt.

    Hopson Development Holdings is reportedly planning to buy around 51% of Evergrande’s property services unit for more than HK$40 billion ($5 billion).

  • Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

    Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. The company did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit.

  • GM-Backed Cruise Sees Robotaxi Unit Growing Past $50 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co.’s Cruise LLC autonomous vehicle unit will tell investors this week that it sees a path for its ride-hailing business to reach $50 billion in revenue as it ramps up over the next couple of years, people familiar with the matter said. GM’s shares jumped the most in nearly three months.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks

  • The M&A market is blazing hot. What could cool it off?

    Rising interest rates would “have a dampening effect” on the booming M&A market, says Marc Cooper, CEO of investment bank Solomon Partners.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Maxar (MAXR) Secures Contract Renewal for Satellite Imagery

    Maxar (MAXR) continues to provide more than 400,000 U.S. government users with on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery.

  • Maxar Scoops US Government's G-EGD Contract

    Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) won an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, is valued at $44 million and is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176 million. Maxar will continue to provide over 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution c

  • Nurse assistant shot dead in Philly hospital, allegedly by co-worker

    The victim was a 42-year-old male nursing assistant. The suspect fled but got involved in a shootout with police and was wounded, along with two officers.

  • Robinhood Users Are Split on Whether They’d Pay Fees to Trade, Survey Shows

    Mizuho asked more than 200 Robinhood users whether they would be willing to pay fees to trade on the platform. The results were a mixed bag.

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • ‘Kishida Shock’ Hits Japan Markets With Investors Wary of Redistribution Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities saw an inauspicious start to the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as stocks tumbled with some pointing fingers at the new premier’s plans for wealth redistribution. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe hashtag “Kishida Shock” trended on

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • Why Google Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields. The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations. Google is reportedly expected to join a Biden administration conference on Tuesday focused on quantum technologies as the U.S. government works to head off hacking threats and corner a burgeoning growth industry. Google a