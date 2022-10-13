Hong Kong Property Stocks Jump on Potential Tax Cut Report

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hong Kong-based developers rallied after a Bloomberg report that the city’s government is considering cutting property tax for non-resident buyers, a move that could stabilize the ailing market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Developers that rely heavily on the Hong Kong market saw the biggest gains, with New World Development Co. Ltd. up as much as 4% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. rising more than 2%. Both were down earlier in the day. The Hang Seng Properties Index pared losses.

READ: Hong Kong Eyes Property Tax Cut, Visa Moves to Stem Exodus (1)

The government may relax rules on a 15% stamp duty that non-resident property buyers need to pay, with part or all of the impost likely to be refunded after workers have stayed in Hong Kong for a certain number of years, according to the report. The measures may be announced in John Lee’s maiden policy address later this month as the chief executive seeks to curb an exodus of talent.

The city’s housing market -- one of the world’s most expensive -- has been slumping due to rising interest rates and a population outflow. Market watchers say the move may steady home prices but will likely fall short of propelling price growth, with demand curbed by an overall dim economic outlook and higher borrowing costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.