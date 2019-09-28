Hong Kong protest leader will run for office

He's one of the most recognizable faces of the Hong Kong protest movement and on Saturday (September 28), Joshua Wong announced that he will stand for local district council elections in November.

The 22-year-old is currently out on bail after being charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly outside police headquarters in June.

Wong says his decision to enter politics came after "careful consideration."

"Frankly speaking, run for office is the most moderate, peaceful and rational way to express our political beliefs. If they block young activists just like me to run for office, they need to pay the price."

He says he also plans on joining the protests this weekend and on Chinese National Day on October 1st.