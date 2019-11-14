Second man dies during week of violence in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police removed bricks in the Central district of the city on Thursday - Bloomberg

A 70-year-old man became the second to die in a week of unrest in Hong Kong yesterday, after he was reportedly hit with a brick during a clash between pro-democracy protesters and government supporters.

The unnamed man was using a lunch break from his cleaning job to clear bricks from the streets that had been thrown in protests when he was caught up in a fresh outbreak of violence.

Protests in Hong Kong, now in their sixth month, have turned more violent turn this week after the death of a student who fell from a car park during a police operation last Friday.

Students at a Hong Kong university last night sealed the exits to search for undercover police as they fortified barricades, setting the stage for another round of violent clashes.

At the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, one of three barricaded by pro-democracy demonstrators, scores of students prepared for confrontation with riot police by stockpiling makeshift weapons including petrol bombs.

Pictures of suspected undercover police were passed around by students and on-the-spot searches carried out amid heightened paranoia that authorities were planning to break the campus sieges that began earlier this week.

The developments came as China's President Xi Jinping warned that protests threaten Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" principle governing the semi-autonomous city.

In rare comments on the violence, Mr Xi said "stopping violence and controlling chaos while restoring order is currently Hong Kong's most urgent task," in comments reported across Chinese state media.

Protesters make molotov cocktails while camped out at the city's Polytechnic University Credit: AFP More

Protesters calling for political reform and a change in leadership again paralysed Hong Kong on Thursday, forcing schools to suspend classes, public transport to halt, and some shops to close.

Protesters at Poly University were last night bedding in as an increasingly tense atmosphere fell across the campus. In the kitchen of a canteen, young protesters cracked eggs to make omelettes as others organised the washing up.

"The atmosphere in the kitchen is happier, but outside in the frontline it is different," said one of the protesters who identified himself as Mr Luk, 40. "In the kitchen, we put up a happy smile, because then the food tastes better."

He added "These kids now, they are fighting for something that our generation used to have."

"When we first got here, we didn't even know each other. Even now, we don't know each others names," a protester identified as "Queen" said. "But it's our sense of community and frustration at the government that brought us together. I guess we have to thank Carrie [Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive] for that."

Protests kicked off in June against an extradition proposal that many worried would send suspects to face unfair trials in mainland China, where the ruling Communist Party controls the courts – 99.9 per cent of cases end in conviction.

Demonstrations have since taken on an anti-China bent, with protesters targeting people and businesses perceived to be pro-Beijing and thus against the protest movement.

They’ve also gone after police, whom protesters meet day and night on the frontlines, as city leaders tasked the force with handling the unrest, rather than make concessions to de-escalate tensions.