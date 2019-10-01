Protester Reported Shot as Hong Kong Marks China's National Day With Widespread Unrest

China’s national day was marked in Hong Kong Tuesday with citywide unrest, as pro-democracy protesters fought running battles with police in a stark repudiation of Beijing’s sovereignty over the enclave. Police fired live rounds and a protester was reportedly shot in the chest but in circumstances as yet unclear.

Demonstrations began in the early afternoon, when pro-democracy politicians defied a police ban to lead tens of thousands on a march through downtown districts. Marchers chanted the democracy movement’s slogan—”Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time!”—and sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” a song that many are calling the enclave’s “national anthem.”

Said Danny Wo, a taxi driver who joined the march: “I wish for Hong Kong independence. I am not Chinese, I am a Hongkonger. Hong Kong is still a colony under this Chinese government.”

“It’s the 70th anniversary of China, so it’s even more important to come out today,” added Apple, a 17-year-old student protester. “China is getting more powerful. If China becomes more powerful other countries might experience something like what’s happening in Hong Kong now. It’s an important to come out and stop them,” she told TIME.

Nicola, a 22-year-old protester, said the Chinese government needed to change. “Essentially, it’s a communist regime like North Korea.”

Images of Chinese president Xi Jinping were trampled on and defaced en route, and some were burned outside a Chinese army barracks in Kowloon. Many protesters also scattered paper funeral offerings.

“This is for mourning for Hong Kong, because we are suffering, we are dying,” said Anne, 35. “Many people in China are celebrating today but this is not a celebration for us. We are mourning for Hong Kong even though they’re celebrating.”

As marchers reached the financial district, many splintered off and pushed on to the heavily guarded liaison office of the Chinese government and began erecting barricades in the vicinity. Others occupied Harcourt Road, in the shadow of the legislature and the headquarters of the Hong Kong government, where they threw petrol bombs. Police responded with water cannon and the legislature was evacuated.

Protesters also gathered in at least six districts in Kowloon and the suburban New Territories, building barricades, setting fires and throwing petrol bombs and rocks at police, who responded with baton charges and tear gas.

Local media said that a man had been shot in the chest in the Tsuen Wan district, north of Kowloon. His condition is unknown. Live warning rounds were reportedly fired in Kowloon after a group of officers was set upon by a large crowd of protesters.

Police said that “multiple officers and reporters” had been injured by corrosive fluid.

News streams showed the storefronts of mainland Chinese-owned businesses, and businesses deemed to be sympathetic to Beijing, damaged and vandalized. A least one branch of Starbucks was ransacked (the coffee chain has become a target for protesters after the daughter of the franchise holder condemned the movement). The offices of unpopular pro-Beijing legislators, Junius Ho and Priscilla Leung, were also trashed.

National Day is a festive occasion in mainland China, but a source of tension and resentment in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, where most people, according to surveys, do not define themselves as Chinese but as “Hongkongers.”

Although the raising of the Chinese flag took place without incident at 8:00 a.m. local time, the public were not invited and VIPs attending the ceremony were asked, for security reasons, to gather at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center to watch the event on closed circuit television.

Much of the city is on lockdown, with more than two dozen shopping malls closed, at least 25 subway stations shuttered, and thousands of police on the streets.

Early in the day, protesters unveiled a banner reading “Oct. 1 national day of mourning—liberate Hong Kong” from the summit of Lion Rock, a 495-meter hill overlooking the Kowloon peninsula that many in the former British colony regard as symbolic of the city.

Other protesters hung a banner reading “#NotMyNationalDay, Proud to be British since 1841” at the entrance of the British consulate.

Some had traveled from the neighboring Chinese territory of Macau to take part. Connie, a 29-year-old designer said “In Macau, most people support this.”