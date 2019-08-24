Hong Kong protesters form 30 mile human chain as UK warns tourists of mobile phone checks at Chinese border

Supporters of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement created human chains on both sides of the city's harbour, inspired by a historic protest 30 years ago in the Baltic states against Soviet control.

They linked hands at first, then many switched on their smartphone lights and held them up to create a row of white lights against the nighttime skyline.

Organisers hoped the chains, which traced three subway routes, would total 25 miles in length, though estimates put the final turnout at around 30 miles.

Demonstrators shine lights from their smartphones as they form a human chain in front of the Space Museum during the Hong Kong Way event

It was the latest protest in a nearly 11-week-old movement that began with calls to scrap a now-suspended extradition bill and has widened to include demands for full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality at protests.

It comes as the Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for people travelling to Hong Kong, amid the continuing protests, warning that some travellers' electronic devices have been checked at the border.

People light up laser beams at the hill top of Lion Rock in Hong Kong

Nearly two million Latvians, Lithuanians and Estonians formed The Baltic Way, a human chain more than 370 miles long, on August 23 1989.

Organisers of The Hong Kong Way said it would "be a show of solidarity among people who are united against the extradition law and police violence, and a plea for international support".

The statement on the Foreign Office website reads: "In light of ongoing protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong, there are reports of greater scrutiny from mainland authorities at border crossings between the mainland and Hong Kong.

"This includes reports that travellers' electronic devices have been checked at border crossings. You should be aware that the thresholds for detention and prosecution in China differ from those in Hong Kong."

It continues: "A large protest action is also planned for August 24 (Saturday) targeting the transportation system to and from Hong Kong International Airport, and in the Kowloon East Kwun Tong area.

"Passengers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the airport."

Demonstrators join hands to form a human chain during the Hong Kong Way event in the Tsim Sha Tsui district

