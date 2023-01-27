Hong Kong protests Biden extension of deportation protection

FILE - A man walks past U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong Monday, March 15, 2021. About 20% of Hong Kong's American community has left "for various reasons" over the past two years, the U.S. consul general in the semi-autonomous Chinese city said, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing for allegedly interfering in its affairs. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has protested President Joe Biden’s two-year extension of a program that protects residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese city living in the U.S. from deportation, accusing Washington of “demonstrating sinister intentions and hegemonic bullying.”

An unidentified government spokesperson was quoted Friday as saying the U.S. had “wantonly” smeared Hong Kong’s National Security Law, imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020 as part of a sweeping crackdown on the democratic movement. Since the law's enactment by the Chinese legislature, at least 150 opposition politicians, activists and protesters have been taken into custody, while an unknown number of others have fled overseas.

Biden first authorized the program, the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Citizens, in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5 but has been extended until January 2025.

“The US Government clearly stated that its latest actions are in its ‘foreign policy interest’ without any attempt to disguise its motives, demonstrating sinister intentions and hegemonic bullying," the Hong Kong spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the government's official website.

“The US has many laws on national security, but chooses to continue to wantonly smear" the National Security Law, the spokesperson said.

The decision to provide a temporary safe haven was in response to the law and other measures that reinforced Beijing's absolute control and undercut rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

“With this action, we are demonstrating again President Biden’s strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression by the (People’s Republic of China),” the White House National Security Council said in a statement Thursday.

“We continue to strongly oppose (China's) use of its National Security Law to deny the people of Hong Kong their human rights and fundamental freedoms, undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, and chip away at Hong Kong’s remaining democratic processes and institutions,” the statement said.

The Hong Kong spokesperson denied any political bias in its pursuit of those wanted under the law, many of whom had taken part in the push for expanded democracy and months of anti-government protests in 2019.

“All law enforcement actions taken by Hong Kong law enforcement agencies are based on evidence, strictly according to the law and for the acts of the people, institutions or organisations concerned, and have nothing to do with their political stance, background or occupation," the spokesperson said.

“The US Government’s remarks about the rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are totally unfounded,” the spokesperson added.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation, renewing the protection until January 2025. Biden first authorized the program, the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Citizens, in August 2021 for 18 months. The decision to provide a temporary safe haven was in response to Hong Kong's sweeping national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

    A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

  • Classified documents found at Pence home

    Former Vice President Mike Pence joins the growing list of politicians with classified documents at their home. He informed congress he discovered the documents in his Indiana home on Jan. 16.

  • Tucker Carlson shares theory that 'flamboyantly pure Pence' is trying to stitch up Trump

    Tucker Carlson has shared his theory that "flamboyantly pure Pence" is trying to stitch up Trump.Source: Fox News

  • South Korea extends restrictions on travelers from China

    South Korea says it will continue to restrict the entry of short-term travelers from China through the end of February over concerns that the spread of COVID-19 in that country may worsen following the Lunar New Year’s holidays. The steps, which originally were imposed for the month of January, prompted China to retaliate by suspending South Korean short-term visa applications, raising concerns about disrupted business activities in a country that heavily depends on exports to China. Following a meeting on South Korea’s COVID-19 response on Friday, health authorities decided to extend the coronavirus measures on short-term travelers from China for another month.

  • Putin claims US "occupation troops" still in Germany

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that US "occupation troops" are allegedly still in Germany. Source: Putin on a meeting with students at Moscow State University on 25 January Quote: "The largest country in Europe, an economic giant, is the Federal Republic of Germany.

  • S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

    South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. Kim further ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles, including potentially nuclear-capable weapons of various ranges targeting South Korea and the continental United States.

  • The majority of Russia's armed forces are against the policies of their leaders, FSB defector says

    Another Russian defector said that every second FSB officer wants to run away as they understand Russia won't win the war.

  • A bang or a whimper? Chinese consumers face first restriction-free Lunar New Year since start of pandemic.

    Chinese consumers say they are eager to spend and travel, but remain wary as a mammoth COVID-19 wave sweeps through the country.

  • Why Is Crypto Bouncing Back?

    Blue-chip crypto assets including bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) have had a very nice 2023 so far, with BTC up roughly 36% since the New Year and ETH up close to 30%. There’s growing reason to think that “the bottom is in” for crypto markets, and some macroeconomic data suggests this year will be much brighter for the sector than 2022’s 50-car pileup of scams and catastrophes. Certainly on an emotional level, getting rid of the likes of Alex Mashinsky, Do Kwon, Three Arrows Capital and Sam Bankman-Fried feels like the chance for a new beginning.

  • Explainer-Why has Ukraine sought Leopard 2 battle tanks?

    Kyiv has been pushing for the Leopard 2 tank in particular because it has several advantages over the alternatives, such as Britain's Challenger 2 and the U.S. M1 Abrams tanks. WHY DOES UKRAINE WANT THE LEOPARD 2? One advantage of the Leopard 2 tank is that, as well as being one of the best tanks in the West's arsenal, it is also one of the most widely used.

  • Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

    Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. Black, non-Hispanic women had a rate four times higher than white, non-Hispanic women.

  • China Sure to Hit Back Over Chip Controls, Japan Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is “100% sure” to retaliate over Japanese backing for Biden administration restrictions on semiconductor exports, and firms facing the fallout should look for markets elsewhere, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffe

  • Rep. Nehls introduces China Lied, People Died Act to make CCP repay US $4.6 trillion in federal COVID relief

    Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls introduced the bill to stop federal funds from going to China until they pay the US back the $4.6 trillion spent on federal COVID-19 relief.

  • Editorial: If Kevin McCarthy is serious about protecting the economy, he'd raise the debt ceiling

    Republicans are holding the economy hostage with debt limit fight. Biden should be willing to work with House GOP, but not at the expense of the nation's economic health.

  • Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Putin is a 'nobody' amid Russia's invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "not interested" in being alone in a room with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • This Collection of Patriotic AMC Muscle Cars Could Be Yours for $600,000

    The seller is only offering the cars as a complete set.

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden said the U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion. In his remarks, Biden also praised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for agreeing to contribute tanks to support Ukraine, saying, “Germany has really stepped up.”

  • Pamela Anderson says Tim Allen had 'no bad intentions' with his alleged 1991 flashing

    Pamela Anderson alleged in her memoir, "Love, Pamela," that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 while they were shooting "Home Improvement." Allen has denied the claim.

  • Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp, the report said.