In Hong Kong, public grief over Queen doubles as dissent

ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG
·5 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes.

The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is perhaps the most ardent among the former British colonies, where mourning has been generally subdued. It's seen by some experts as a form of dissent against increasingly intrusive controls by communist-ruled Beijing, which took over the territory in 1997.

Some Hong Kongers are nostalgic for what they view as a past “golden age” under Britain's not entirely democratic colonial rule, when the city of about 7 million people gained stature as a world financial center and tourism destination.

The queen's death has sparked a flurry of interest in British memorabilia, among other things.

The Queen is nicknamed “si tau por” in Hong Kong. Pronounced “see-tao-POHR" In the local Cantonese dialect, that translates to “boss lady.”

“We used to call her ‘si tau por’ when we were under her rule. It’s simply a way of showing respect to her. There was a feeling of kindness from her, she’s not the kind of boss who is up above you,” said CK Li, a resident who queued for over two hours to pay his respects.

Another resident, 80-year-old Eddie Wong, said she was there “out of true feelings” from her heart.

“People in Hong Kong love her,” said Wong. “Because when we were under her rule, we enjoyed democracy and freedom and we were very grateful. I want to bid farewell to ‘si tau por’ who is in heaven.”

With its July 1, 1997, takeover China promised to leave Hong Kong's Western-style civil liberties and institutions intact for at least 50 years. Many raised in the former territory grew up hoping for still greater freedoms.

But following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing imposed a tough national security law on the city, seeking to stamp out public dissent.

News outlets deemed overly critical of Beijing have been forced to shut down and dozens of activists have been arrested. The mass protests ended. Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents have chosen to emigrate to the U.K. and other places such as Taiwan.

So far, the authorities have allowed the orderly, somber shows of respect to continue.

“I would imagine that some people are going there not so much for nostalgia reasons, but as a kind of protest, now that dissent is suppressed,” said John Burns, an honorary professor of politics and public administration at the University of Hong Kong.

“Some people, for example, who agree with the kind of universal values that the U.K. stands for, and that were incorporated in our Bill of Rights at the end of colonialism could participate in this as a form of protest,” Burns said.

Emotions in Hong Kong are running high, said former Democratic Party chairwoman and ex-lawmaker Emily Lau, given the city's political situation and its struggles in fighting COVID-19.

“There are some who are genuinely nostalgic and have sentimental feelings for the Queen, but there are also people who have grievances about the current situation in Hong Kong,” Lau said.

“We cannot rule out that some have used this occasion to express that,” she said.

At the same time, public figures in Hong Kong are being scrutinized over their response to the queen's passing, and drawing criticism if they are viewed as too admiring of her reign or British rule in general.

Commenters on mainland Chinese social media sites have blasted veteran actor Lau Kar-ying, for posting a selfie outside the British Consulate on Instagram with a caption including the line, “Hong Kong was a blessed land under her reign.”

Harshly criticized for attributing Hong Kong’s prosperity to British rule, Lau deleted the post and issued a video apology on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. He appealed to people not to read too much into what he said.

“I am Chinese and I will forever love my motherland. I’m sorry,” Lau said.

Not all Hong Kongers are sentimental about British rule. Some resent London’s decision not to grant them full British citizenship, instead giving them British National Overseas passports before the handover, which do not guarantee a right to live in the U.K.

“The British took away the rights of those born in Hong Kong before 1997. They didn’t protect those rights,” said Leslie Chan, who said he had no plans to show his respects to the queen. “When the British government discussed with China about the future of Hong Kong, Hong Kongers were cut off from the discussion," he said.

Some in Hong Kong are only focusing on the last few decades of British rule before the handover to China, when the city became increasingly prosperous and the colonial government burnished its legacy with new parks, train lines and other modern amenities.

British rule in Hong Kong benefited the territory in some ways but colonialism is ultimately harmful for its hegemony and racism, said Burns.

“When you’re talking about the benefits of colonialism, you cannot just take the last 10 years or 20 years in Hong Kong,” he said. “You have to look at the whole thing.”

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa May Lose 53% of Graduates to Emigration, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- About half of South Africa’s top earners and university graduates are considering emigration as citizens lose faith in the country’s future, the Social Research Foundation said, citing a survey it conducted. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany S

  • Biden’s Prodding, Baked Ziti: All-Nighter Is Path to a Rail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- As the clock ticked down toward a crippling US rail shutdown, the Labor Secretary switched tactics -- a breakthrough would need Italian food, patience and a big-name closer.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant R

  • Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer

    Footage was recorded of a man in a van dumping rubbish on a lane near Charlie Goadby's farm.

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan Say Truce Holding After Clashes Kill 206

    (Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia reported that a truce appeared to be holding after border clashes that killed more than 200 troops on both sides in the worst fighting between the Caucasus neighbors since a 2020 war.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Sei

  • Modi’s Outreach to Putin Risks Putting India in US Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionGermany Seizes Asse

  • Suspended sculpture transforms Cape Town museum's atrium

    Moody, brooding and floating, Malagasy artist Joel Andrianomearisoa's "The Five Continents of All Our Desires” is transforming the towering atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town. Malagasy's sculptures in black silk paper are suspended in the museum's multi-story central atrium. The structure originally served as grain silos at Cape Town's port, and the museum was created by scooping out several of the interior walls and this installation was made specifically for the atrium.

  • Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south

    Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country. The Indus River, which remained swollen until earlier this month, was now rushing at “normal” levels towards the Arabian Sea, according to Mohammad Irfan, an irrigation official in hard-hit Sindh. A day earlier, engineers had opened a key highway in the southwestern Baluchistan province, allowing rescue workers to speed aid to those suffering in a race against the spread of waterborne diseases and dengue fever.

  • Meet the Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast: get to know the celebrities and pro dancers

    It's time to meet the Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast. Learn more about know the celebrities and their professional partners dancing this season.

  • Dubai court orders man to pay $1.25B to Denmark in tax case

    A British man accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud has been ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen's tax authority $1.25 billion, court filings seen Friday show, just days after another Dubai court rejected an extradition order for him. The order by the Dubai Court of Appeal against Sanjay Shah comes as part of a civil case filed four years ago by Denmark's tax authority, who have been pursuing him as part of their investigation in one of the country's largest-ever tax fraud case.

  • Thousands watch as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes its way through London streets

    Queen Elizabeth II's final journey through the streets of London

  • Biden takes a big swing on the world stage before turning to the midterms

    The president will head to London for the queen's funeral, then speaks to the U.N. to urge support for Ukraine.

  • Queen funeral latest: Queue almost doubles compared to yesterday morning ahead of weekend

    Queen puts her people first in plans for ‘extraordinary’ funeral Camilla soldiers on despite unexpected hurdle ‘Ludicrous’ military uniform ban for Prince Harry overturned Camilla Tominey: Countess of Wessex is the peacemaker the royals need A minute-by-minute guide to the state funeral

  • United just announced a landmark nonstop route to Dubai in new partnership with Emirates

    The new daily flight will connect United customers to over 100 cities in Asia and beyond as part of a new codeshare agreement with Emirates.

  • Queen Elizabeth II: Hong Kong's grief sends message to Beijing

    The display of affection is also a way to express unhappiness at the situation in the former colony.

  • Pound hits new 37-year low as retail sales slide

    Weaker-than-expected sales figures send sterling lower as fears grow for the strength of the economy.

  • 5 talking points as the Premier League action returns

    Games were postponed last weekend following the death of the Queen.

  • Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

    A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby.

  • GOP Lawmaker Launches Offensive Tirade Against Climate Expert In Hearing

    "I'm trying to give you the floor, boo," Rep. Clay Higgins yelled at expert Raya Salter as part of wider disrespectful behavior toward the Black woman.

  • Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there

    A group of migrants sent as part of a political stunt to Martha's Vineyard were persuaded to get on the plane under false pretences, NPR reported.

  • Strangers help protect boy from sex assault at Glendale donut shop

    Police said while the boy and his family were paying for their breakfast, the suspect walked behind him and pinched him on the buttocks. Now, they're hoping to speak with witnesses to help in their investigation.