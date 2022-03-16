Hong Kong Raises Benchmark Interest Rate After Fed Tightens

Krystal Chia
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, after the U.S. Federal Reserve did the same.

The base rate was increased to 0.75% from 0.5%, according to the de facto central bank’s page on Bloomberg. The rate moves in lockstep with the Fed’s rate since the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. currency.

Local banks like HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Hang Seng Bank Ltd. tend to follow the HKMA’s move by adjusting their best lending rates, although they’re not obliged to do so.

The rate hike comes at a time when Hong Kong’s economy has been throttled by its worst virus outbreak ever, which has prompted the government to tighten restrictions. Economic indicators such as retail sales and the purchasing managers’ index have slumped, supply chains have been disrupted, and a much-anticipated reopening with mainland China has been delayed. Economists have been steadily downgrading their growth forecasts for the year.

In recent months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan has repeatedly reassured investors that the city is well positioned to manage a rate hike. Hong Kong banks remain well-capitalized with robust liquidity positions, he said in a blog post last month, adding changes in capital flows would not lead to an increase in interbank rates. The city’s current account remains strong, Chan said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

