Hong Kong Reaches Consensus on Ending Hotel Quarantine: SCMP

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and his officials have reached a consensus on ending mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, the South China Morning Post reported.

Read: Hong Kong Wants to Relax Covid Curbs for Travelers, Lee Says

The government plans to replace it with seven-day home monitoring, according to the report, citing unidentified people. The new arrangements would be announced after thorough preparation by government agencies, the report added.

