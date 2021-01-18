Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike

People walk on a footbridge in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest toll in nearly a month as authorities tested thousands of residents after an outbreak in an old residential building located in a busy commercial and residential area last week.

The Chinese special administrative region last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec. 19 with 109 cases. At its peak in July 2020 the city logged 149 new infections.

Dozens of infections were found last week in a densely packed apartment building in Yau Tsim Mong, a teeming district in the city's Kowloon area.

Authorities thereafter ordered mandatory testing on hundreds of people living in the area and neighbouring streets.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and 162 deaths since the start of 2020.

Businesses are reeling from ongoing COVID-19 restrictions which have banned gatherings of more than two people and closed sport facilities, beauty salons and all restaurants for dining after 18:00 local time.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Jessie Pang; writing by Farah Master; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

