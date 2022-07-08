Hong Kong Regulator Ashley Alder to Head UK Financial Supervisor

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nikhil Rathi
    Senior executive in UK government financial overview organisations

Ashley Alder, the CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), has been appointed to head the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is expected to start in January 2023.

  • Alder, a former lawyer, has been the head of the SFC since October 2011, overseeing the introduction of the territory’s digital assets rules.

  • He will become chair of the FCA, working with CEO Nikhil Rathi. The FCA became the U.K.'s authority for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism in 2020, bringing crypto companies within its remit.

  • While Hong Kong was considered one of the world’s freest economies for traditional finance, the same can’t be said for crypto.

  • Industry stakeholders that have previously spoken to CoinDesk are wary about the city’s long-term potential with China’s growing influence.

  • In addition, strict licensing rules for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) in Hong Kong would exclude all retail investors from the asset class.

  • Crypto executives in the industry have complained about these rules, and the difficulty in working with the SFC and Hong Kong’s other financial regulators on digital assets.

  • Last summer FTX moved its headquarters out of Hong Kong citing unfavorable regulations and COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

Recommended Stories

  • Fears of broader maternal care deserts as US states push to ban abortion

    States such as Louisiana that are leading the race to criminalize doctors are likely to end up with fewer hospitals and obstetricians

  • 'Ya Done?' Vocal Husky Goes on Howling Rant at Owner

    A husky in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had some things he needed to get off his chest, going on a long, howling rant to his owner in a video posted to YouTube.The footage, filmed by Megan Vaughan, shows her looking exasperated as dog Cash howls behind her. “Ya done?” she can be heard asking the husky as he eventually pipes down.Cash and Vaughan have starred in numerous viral videos, with the pair’s YouTube channel featuring more wholesome antics.Vaughan often captures footage of Cash duetting with her, or sometimes acting as a weight for her during a workout routine. Credit: Megan Vaughan via Storyful

  • Earnings Estimates Are Too High. These Sectors Could Get Whacked.

    Economically sensitive areas including apparel companies, automobiles, and materials manufacturers are likely to be hit the hardest.

  • Ainsley Harriott says RHS water feature his sister fell into should've been 'roped off'

    The star's sister apparently tripped and fell in to the water.

  • EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – NFP on Tap; Reaction to US Average Hourly Earnings Could Set the Tone

    A stronger-than-expected average hourly earnings rise will give the Fed reason to continue on its aggressive path, pressuring the Euro.

  • U.S. job growth likely slowed in June; unemployment rate seen at 3.6%

    U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in 14 months in June, but the jobless rate probably remained near pre-pandemic lows, underscoring labor market tightness that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month. Despite the anticipated slowdown in job growth last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday could ease fears of a recession that have mounted in recent days following a raft of tepid economic data, ranging from consumer spending to manufacturing. "It's very, very difficult to get a recession with so many job openings," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

  • BMW sells 13% fewer cars in H1 2022

    Munich-based carmaker BMW sold nearly a seventh fewer vehicles in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 amid chip shortages and intermittent lockdowns in China. From January to June, 1.16 million BMWs, Mini and Rolls-Royces were delivered, the group said on Friday. BMW is thus on track to more than double sales of fully electric vehicles by the end of the year as planned.

  • Russia attempts to seize remaining Luhansk Oblast at any cost

    Russian forces are totally obliterating villages on the border of Luhansk Oblast to finally reach their goal and take the whole region under control, Luhansk governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on July 8.

  • Boris Johnson latest news: Labour could table no confidence vote in Commons next week, says Angela Rayner

    PM’s long goodbye leaves UK in ‘state of paralysis’ Allison Pearson: Boris’s heroic legacy is secure Tom Tugendhat: I hope to answer the call as prime minister 'Amoral adulterer': How the world reacted to Johnson's resignation Ben Wallace is the early frontrunner to replace PM

  • Mayor calls on civilians to evacuate from Kherson Oblast

    As the Ukrainian army continues its advance in the south, invading Russian forces might use civilians as a shield.

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe in 'severe condition' after being shot with handmade gun

    Japan's Shinzo Abe in 'severe condition' after being shot with handmade gun

  • Costco’s famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken has a dark side, and the company is getting sued for it

    Two Costco shareholders have launched a lawsuit against the company for animal cruelty after reports found that the membership-only grocery has been mistreating its chickens in its $450 million poultry processing plant in Freemont, Nebraska. The lawsuit, filed by shareholders Krystil Smith and Tyler Lobdell at a Seattle court in June, claims “Costco illegally neglects and abandons its chickens,” which, in turn, broke its fiduciary duties. It also mentions that Costco executives had "consciously disregarded clear signs of Costco's ongoing mistreatment of chickens."

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThe starkest

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Fighting the Great Resignation means giving your non-office worker more than just a raise

    For deskless workers, the main driver for quitting isn’t a higher salary. Many found a higher calling during the Great Resignation instead.

  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi taps Vietnam as production base for Southeast Asia market amid supply chain disruptions at home

    Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi Corp has taken delivery of its first batch of locally made handsets in Vietnam as part of a broader expansion to Southeast Asia amid supply chain disruptions at home, according to its contract manufacturer. Xiaomi has been working with Hong Kong-based DBG Holdings in Vietnam for more than a year to boost the supply of handsets in the region, a DBG representative told the South China Morning Post. The contract electronics manufacturer operates plants in China and I

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur