Hong Kong Regulator Ashley Alder to Head UK Financial Supervisor

A husky in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had some things he needed to get off his chest, going on a long, howling rant to his owner in a video posted to YouTube.The footage, filmed by Megan Vaughan, shows her looking exasperated as dog Cash howls behind her. “Ya done?” she can be heard asking the husky as he eventually pipes down.Cash and Vaughan have starred in numerous viral videos, with the pair’s YouTube channel featuring more wholesome antics.Vaughan often captures footage of Cash duetting with her, or sometimes acting as a weight for her during a workout routine. Credit: Megan Vaughan via Storyful