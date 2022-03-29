Hong Kong replaces State Street as manager of largest ETF

FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong
Selena Li
·2 min read

By Selena Li

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A supervisory body of Hong Kong's central bank has decided to replace a unit of State Street Corp as manager of the territory's largest exchange-traded fund of more than $14 billion, the first such move since the vehicle was launched more than two decades ago.

State Street said in a statement on Tuesday its unit State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) - which has been running the exchange-traded fund (ETF), dubbed "TraHK", since 1999 - would be removed. This follows a U-turn by SSGA last year over an investment decision linked to U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms.

State Street, which remains the custodian of the fund, said Hang Seng Investment Management Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank, an affiliate of HSBC, had been selected as the new manager for TraHK.

Hang Seng Investment Management said in a separate statement the appointment was subject to regulatory approvals and the transition was expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

The ETF, which is popular among Hong Kong retail investors and pension funds with HK$111 billion in assets as of Monday, was set up in 1998 by Hong Kong's government to offload shares it bought during the Asian financial crisis.

"TraHK underpins the retirement (and) wealth proposition for much of Hong Kong’s working population, with Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) investments accounting for approximately 17.5% of TraHK’s assets," Diana Cesar, CEO of Hang Seng Bank said in a statement, referring to compulsory pension savings.

SSGA said in January 2021 it would stop buying shares in two large constituents of the Hang Seng index, citing a decision to no longer invest in securities of U.S. sanctioned entities.

But three days later SSGA said it would resume investing in stocks denied to U.S. investors under an executive order by then U.S. President Donald Trump.

The initial TraHK decision to stop investing in the banned securities sparked anger from some investors, who called for SSGA to be replaced by a manager that could buy the stocks.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in an ensuing push last year, asked a long-standing seven-member supervisory committee to initiate a review where in total seven ETF managers headquartered in different jurisdictions, including SSGA, were invited to bid for the business.

The committee cited the lower management fee proposed by Hang Seng as one of the supporting considerations to choose the local-grown manager, which has promised to reduce the current charge of 0.05% per annum to 0.022% in the first three years of handover, and another cut to 0.019% starting the fourth year.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • State Street Dropped as Manager of Hong Kong’s Biggest ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong appointed a Hang Seng Bank Ltd. unit to manage the city’s largest exchange traded fund, replacing State Street Corp. after the U.S. firm became embroiled in a controversy over sanctioned Chinese companies last year. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult

  • Stocks look past rate risks in late rally, yen wilts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stock markets cast aside fears of rising interest rates on Monday with the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index rallying 1.3%, even as parts of the Treasury yield curve signaled recession risks while oil prices tumbled on fears of weaker Chinese demand. But the buoyancy in stocks was foreshadowed by several signs and analyst warnings that it may not last, as global interest rates will likely climb higher this year and could drag on economic growth. In the Treasuries market, for example, the yield curve for two- and 10-year Treasuries presaged growing recession risks on Monday, even though the curve for three-month bills and 10-year Treasuries still pointed to robust economic expansion.

  • True Religion Fills Key E-Commerce Slot

    The denim brand's goal is to triple online revenues and achieve 50 percent e-commerce sales penetration by 2025.

  • China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms

    China's securities watchdog denied market rumours on Tuesday that Chinese regulators had launched probes on companies in Xiaomi Corp's industrial chain or restricted such firms' listing plans. The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) was responding to social media articles claiming regulators were stepping up scrutiny over Xiaomi-invested companies, some of which are seeking listings. CSRC said it would continue to vet initial public offering (IPO) plans according to relevant rules and regulations, saying it would treat all applicants fairly and keep policy expectations stable.

  • Signs of stress are deepening in the market for office buildings

    Data: CoStar, Trepp, Barclays Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosMore than two years after COVID-19 upended the world of work, signs of a slow-motion crackup in office real estate are emerging.Why it matters: Fresh commercial real estate data suggest that working from home (WFH) is becoming a permanent feature of the American economy, a development that has major implications for everything from housing prices to transportation policy to municipal finance.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • These Alternative Investments Could Help You Ride Out A Bear Market

    The market has been surprisingly resilient lately against the global challenges the world has been facing, but even some of the most optimistic investors are bracing themselves as a bear market becomes increasingly likely. Adding passive income investments to your portfolio could ensure you continue seeing positive returns if stock prices fall. Real Estate An article about alternative investments wouldn’t be complete without mentioning real estate, and it's no secret that the passive income this

  • Bank Earnings Are Coming. One Stock Analysts Like—and Another They Say to Sell.

    The Fed's rate-raising campaign has both benefits and risks for banks. The biggest risk is that the economy goes into recession.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in April 2022

    The fourth round of Social Security checks are due to go out soon. Approximately 64 million Social Security beneficiaries saw their cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase to 5.9% in 2022, the...

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Crude Oil Markets Take a Plunge

    Crude oil markets have gotten hit during the trading session on Monday, as hints of a potential Iranian deal hit the wires.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.

  • Shiba Inu Transaction Volume Soars 288% As Price Rallies by 21%

    While the on-chain data seems to be indicating no such immense change in investors’ behavior, Shiba Inu has undoubtedly made a mark on the market today.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.